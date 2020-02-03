LORETTO – As the college basketball season has progressed, more and more members of St. Francis Univerity’s women’s team – such as Jenna Mastellone, Katie Dettwiller and Jada Dapaa – have become steady contributors.
When the chips were down in Monday night’s Northeast Conference matchup with visiting Central Connecticut State, though, it was big performances from Red Flash veterans Haley Thomas and Karson Swogger that put SFU over the top.
Thomas had a double-double and career-high in rebounds while going 8-for-8 at the foul line, while Swogger came out of a recent scoring drought with a 15-point, seven-assist night that propelled the Flash to a 72-68 victory.
“It was a total team effort,” Flash coach Keila Whittington said. “We had other people step up. Haley did a great job on the rebounding end, Karson knocked down some shots, had seven assists and got the ball to the right people. They, as captains and leaders are feeling more comfortable with their teammates.”
Thomas and Swogger scored 15 points in the fourth quarter as St. Francis turned a 13-point second-quarter deficit into an 11-point lead with 3:51 to play. Then the Flash captains went 7-for-8 at the foul line in the last 22 seconds to seal the deal after the Blue Devils rallied to get as close as one.
The only free throw they missed was tracked down by Dapaa with 5 seconds to go. She got it to Thomas, who was fouled and converted both free throws to make St. Francis 8-3 in the NEC and 10-12 overall.
Swogger led the Flash with 15 points, ending a stretch of five straight games in which the team’s leading scorer hadn’t reached double digits. Swogger, who juggles a demanding academic schedule as a nursing major and averages a grueling 33 minutes per game, appeared fatigued and was happy to get back on course.
“School can cause some stress. Nursing is a lot of work, a lot of time,” Swogger said.
“Especially coming into the second half of the conference season, it’s really important to me, it’s important to everybody. To have this game will give me confidence.”
Swogger’s seven assists were one off her career high set last season against Bryant.
A point guard at Bishop McCort High School, Thomas, meanwhile, turned into a 5-foot-8 rebounding machine, pulling down 14 boards to eclipse her previous best by two. She also tied a season high with four assists and blocked a shot while finishing with 13 points.
“I was a point guard my freshman year. Then I got hurt, and I slowly moved into a new position. I’ve really been willing to do whatever my coach wanted me to do,” Thomas said. “I just try to get more opportunities for my teammates and limit (the other team’s) second-chance opportunities.
“It’s just heart at that point.”
The Flash got contributions throughout the lineup, with 10 of the 11 players scoring.
Dettwiller registered 12 points and seven rebounds. Mastellone scored 10.
After trailing most of the first half, St. Francis controlled the third quarter, taking a five-point advantage into the final frame.
The Flash’s largest lead was seven, when Jenna Mastellone drove baseline. She appeared to be caught in no-man’s land under the basket but kept her pivot foot and pitched it to Swogger on the foul line extended for 3.
Ending the second quarter on an 11-2 run, St. Francis trailed by two – 31-29 – at half, as Lili Benzel’s 22-foot pullup at the second-quarter buzzer hit off the back iron.
Central Connecticut led by as many as 13 in the first quarter, making seven 3-pointers in the first 14 minutes after coming into the contest averaging just three in its first 10 NEC games.
The Blue Devils were up 21-12 after one quarter, going 5-of-9 from 3-point range and committing just one turnover while St. Francis made five.
St. Francis missed three of its first four shots and committed three turnovers to start the game down 8-2. However, Dapaa scored from the top of the key on the pick-and-pop with Swogger, who then skipped a pass crosscourt to Mastellone for another trey to even the game.
St. Francis plays its next three games on the road before returning to DeGol Arena on Feb. 17 for a showdown with NEC leader Robert Morris.
