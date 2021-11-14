WINGATE, Pa. – It looked like once Berlin Brothersvalley started to take control of Set 3 during Saturday's PIAA Class 1A girls volleyball quarterfinal matchup against Canton, the Mountaineers were about to run away with the match for good.
Those hopes began to vanish late in the fourth set and the Mountaineers were never able to regain full control again.
It took going the distance, but the District 5 champions didn’t have enough to keep up with Canton as it fell 26-24, 22-25, 10-25, 25-21, 15-13.
“I thought my girls played pretty well throughout the entire match,” Berlin coach Corey Will said. “A couple of balls go the other way, we may have been out of here in three instead of losing in five.
“At the end of the day, Canton was more aggressive with their serving, did a better job finding a couple of spots where they could find some easy points. We just could not get the block in the right position.”
The Mountaineers found themselves in position to take the first set thanks in part to one of Jennifer Countryman’s 15 kills, but a hitting error ultimately cost them.
“The message was just relax,” Will said of the early struggles. “We’ve been tested before. We’ll figure out how to get through whatever adversity we have to get through.
“We just had a few ball-handling errors that cost us a chance to be successful. We had set point in the first and just did not execute.”
Berlin found a way to succeed in the second and third sets. The Mountaineers went on a 5-1 run powered by a block from Abreea Hay to cut the deficit down to 16-15 Warriors.
The Mountaineers started to put it away thanks to another finish from Countryman, which powered them to take the second set.
More from the Mountaineers came in Game 3 as they jumped out to a 6-2 lead in part due to an ace from Kassidy Smith, a dig from Madison Nemeth and a Countryman finish.
Nemeth added another one of her 26 digs and Lyndee Ickes chipped in one of her 15 kills to cap off a 25-10 third-set victory to lead 2-1 overall.
Canton started to flip the match late in the third with 7-1 run capped off by an Aislyn Williams kill to take Game 4.
“I would’ve preferred to do it a little bit easier, but they’re a good team. I’m just savoring this right now,” Canton coach Sheila Wesneski said. “These girls have worked really hard, and I’m very proud of them.”
Saturday evening’s defeat brings the end to a 23-3 season where the Mountaineers captured District 5 gold and another WestPAC title. Will takes great pride in what his girls have accomplished this season.
“I’m going to remember them as a group that probably came as far as any group I’ve ever coached," Will said. "They’ve probably had the most balance of any team that I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years. They were as most of my teams were, they were a tight-knit group.”
The Mountaineers will say goodbye to six seniors, including Chloe Broadwater (eight kills), Kylee Hartman (35 assists) and Nemeth. The class also includes Hay, Smith and Savanna Snyder.
District 4 champion Canton will play Sacred Heart Academy on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.