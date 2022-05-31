BEDFORD, Pa. – Everett Area High School capitalized on five hits and an error to score four runs in the bottom of the first inning during the District 5 Class 2A baseball championship on Tuesday.
The offensive support was enough for senior left-hander Calvin Iseminger and senior shortstop/closer Trenton Mellott as the Warriors beat North Star 7-0 at Bedford High School’s field.
“It’s been that way most of the year,” Everett coach Travis Klahre said after his team won the program’s first district baseball crown since 2016 and third since 2005. “We’ve got two excellent pitchers. Cal (Iseminger) did a tremendous job. I can’t ask for much more. We had some good plays at shortstop by Trenton (Mellott), knocking the ball down and not panicking and still making the good throw.
“All the way around we had some timely hitting, capitalized on an error they had in the (third) inning. When you can get your pitcher a couple runs, things go well. We prevailed today.”
Everett (18-2) will face either District 6 runner-up Portage (20-1) or District 3 Camp Hill. The pairings will be decided by the outcome of Wednesday’s game between Camp Hill and District 9 Redbank Valley at Mount Aloysius.
“Whoever it is, you still have got to be on top of your game,” Klahre said. “Hopefully we can ride this high for a while and maybe end up in State College (for the PIAA title game), which would be awesome.”
North Star concluded a bounce-back 15-5 season under first-year head coach Jake Klukaszewski.
“I’m very proud of my guys. It’s a young group. I’m going to miss my four seniors next year,” Klukaszewski said. “For them to come in and buy into a new program and to turn around what the team was last year to now is very special. It’s great that it’s a younger group. We’re going to keep improving and hit our stride and be back here next year.”
Everett opened the bottom of the first with consecutive singles by Mellott, Kason Hinish and Karson Reffner. After Iseminger popped out, Sid Grove reached on an error, plating one run. A balk called on Cougars lefty Cayden Turner led to a second run. Dalton Shaw and Karl Foor each singled to make it 4-0.
North Star threatened in the top of the first but couldn’t plate a run despite a double by Turner and a walk to Connor Yoder.
Jeremy Mack singled in the second, Turner doubled again in the fifth and Andrew Retassie singled in the sixth.
“The key was to jump on them early. You can’t let those pitchers settle in. They have two aces,” North Star’s Klukaszewski said. “They’re just such a high-class team and they’re very talented. That’s why they’re here.
“We didn’t capitalize on (scoring) some runs coming in in the beginning. They settled in and that’s kind of it.”
Everett added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Hinish had a double.
Iseminger allowed four hits in six innings on the mound. He struck out eight and walked five. Mellott threw strikes on seven of his eight pitches, fanning two in a clean frame in the seventh.
“As far as I’m concerned, we have two aces,” Klahre said. “Those two are an unbelievable combination. We’ve been riding them all year. It feels good when you can go to the bullpen and say, ‘Hey, it’s yours. Go finish it. Go get this guy a win.’ ”
