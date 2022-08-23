JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – His cancer prevented John Austin from physically overseeing AAABA Tournament games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point earlier this month.
But Austin still was present in his role as AAABA executive director via phone calls, texts and any other means possible to help the 77th event unfold from Aug. 1-6.
When Altoona Cummng Motors defeated Johnstown champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors on the third night of the tournament, Austin, who also served as the longtime Altoona franchise president, kept manager Chris Sanders busy as he coached in the third-base box.
“My phone (text alert) was going off when I was at third base coaching,” Sanders said after Altoona’s 8-3 win on Aug. 3. “He texted me. Every time my arm vibrates, I look down and think John’s being the third base coach from home.”
Austin died Tuesday afternoon at age 79. Even though Austin had been ill for a while, his passing still hit his baseball family hard.
“As a friend, I could always count on John to be there if I needed anything,” said Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association President George Arcurio III, who worked closely with Austin for decades.
“Whether it was finding somebody or getting materials to a field, he never said, ‘No.’ If he had to do something himself, he would do it,” said Arcurio, who joined Austin in the AAABA Hall of Fame Class of 2000.
In addition to serving as national AAABA executive director, Austin had a lead role on the franchise committee and was the driving force in the Altoona AAABA franchise. Previously, he had served as AAABA national president during two terms in 1998-99 and 2016-17.
“John was about details. He always covered everything possible,” said AAABA President Bob Mingo, of Youngstown. “He would call me and say, ‘How does this sound? How does that sound?’ He took people’s advice. He was so much about detail and he kept his deadlines. That was so important to him as far as getting the information out to everyone.”
Mingo closely assisted Austin in his executive director role this past summer because of the cancer. He gained an even greater appreciation of Austin’s work ethic.
“His love for the game is probably what drove him for the organization, not only nationally, but locally, his league,” Mingo said. “There is a lot of love for hm back home in Altoona.”
Sanders said the Altoona AAABA League is a credit to Austin’s dedication and the attention to detail Mingo mentioned.
“John meant a lot to all of us. He has been a big influence on my life as a coach, as a person,” Sanders said. “I can remember four years ago him reaching out to me and asking me if I wanted to take a team.
“I was scared to death and he baby-sat me the whole way,” Sanders said. “He became more of a father figure and a mentor. It hit us hard today. We knew he was sick. We knew they sent him home, but we didn’t think this would be as short amount of time.”
Arcurio and Austin were tournament organizers and close friends. The two were instrumental as the AAABA met numerous challenges and evolved over the years.
Among those: The switch back to wooden bats two decades ago. The challenge of finding and keeping franchises to fill a 16-team bracket. A switch to pool play. The 50th, 60th and 75th anniversary celebrations. And the COVID-19 pandemic related cancellation of the 2020 tournament.
“John did a hell of a job as executive director,” Arcurio said. “John was very thorough with everything he did. He wanted everything to be right. His goal was to represent the organization to the best of his ability.
“He was very proud of his Altoona franchise group and the teams,” Arcurio added. “He always worked hard to make that a better organization. They always represented Altoona very well. He took great pride in his local group.”
Matt Cursio, of Altoona, got to know Austin through his time as a player and more recently, as an umpire. Cursio admired Austin’s commitment to maintaining the Juniata baseball field in Altoona.
“John was a quiet-mannered man with a lot to give,” Cursio said. “He shared with me many aspects of life, from being a father figure to me when I needed it to helping me with many other projects that I needed his insight on. He was just a pure, genuine man that cared, which is why he will be sadly missed by all that knew him.”
This year was among the few that Austin wasn’t in Johnstown for tournament week during the past 50 years.
“He lived for that week in Johnstown,” Sanders said. “Not being there this year definitely put a toll on him. It put a toll on all of us. He is definitely going to be missed on our side of things and he is going to be greatly missed on the national level.”
The day after the tournament, Austin received an email from The Tribune-Democrat, providing him with statistics he intended to use in the official tournament report booklet. He appreciated the email, and his reply indicated a determination to make it back to Johnstown.
“I missed being there so much,” Austin said in the email. “Hope I can beat this cancer and be there next year.”
Austin is survived by his wife, Gayle, and daughters Pam and Janice, as well as several grandchildren.
