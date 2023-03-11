PORTAGE, Pa. – During Saturday's PIAA Class 1A boys basketball first-round playoff matchup, both Cameron County and Portage looked rusty.
The bad news for the Mustangs, though, was the Red Raiders shook theirs off in the second quarter and didn't let up.
Cameron County used a 9-1 run to help get separation in the second frame and its press proved to be too much as the Red Raiders crushed the Mustangs 50-28 inside Len Chappell Gymnasium.
"We knew they were a very sound, very good defensive team," Portage coach Travis Kargo said after his team was held to a season-low 28 points, 20 below its previous low-water mark. "Their ball pressure was better than we anticipated. We knew defensively they were really solid. I thought their defensive pressure gave us problems."
Josh Smith helped get the Red Raiders offense going with a 3-ball on a pull-up jumper with just under six minutes to play as he went on to score a game-high 15 points.
Camdyn Allison later added a layup with under four minutes in the half as he went on to score 14 points and power the Raiders to a 19-10 halftime lead.
"We took each of their players, and we made it a goal to do something on them that they don't like," Cameron County coach Marcus Brown said. "Whether it would be forcing them on their off-hand or playing (strong) defense on them. A lot of our stuff usually works, but today, it really worked."
Cameron County proceeded to put the game away in the third thanks to a 17-2 outburst as six players produced at least one bucket. Allison's 3-pointer during the run put the Red Raiders up 36-12 after three.
Portage went over 10 minutes without scoring a field goal. That drought didn't ended until Luke Scarton's layup early in the fourth quarter.
"We picked a heck of a night to go cold from the perimeter," Kargo said. "We had some looks. Credit to them, they contested shots. They played harder than us."
Saturday's defeat marked the final time that Travis' son, Mason, along with Andrew Miko and Scarton would suit up for the Mustangs. Portage's senior class has had a historic run, which includes the first three district championships in program history and an impressive 95 wins over their four seasons.
Mason Kargo moves on after registering over 1,000 points and 600 assists and Miko also racked up over 1,000 points and 500 rebounds for his career.
Travis Kargo believes his entire senior class leaves a tough act to follow.
"They definitely left their mark," Travis Kargo said. "Their legacy here, to win three district championships and be a runner-up as freshman, we're going to miss them. The memories, final fours, sweet 16s, elite eights, this group has been through everything (including conference championships). They play the game the right way. They play hard. They play together. They're unselfish."
Cameron County will meet District 7 runner-up Union on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.
