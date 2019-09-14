ARMAGH – Friday night was a special one for Hunter Cameron, albeit one that he wished went a bit differently for the United Lions.
Making their return to the field after a Week 3 forfeit to Ligonier Valley, the Lions marked time with Penns Manor for the bulk of the first quarter before eventually succumbing 47-6 on Friday at Thomas Madill Field.
During the game, Cameron claimed United’s all-time rushing record while picking up 59 yards on 22 rushes.
Needing 35 yards entering Friday’s contest, Cameron picked up 6 yards on the record-breaking run, giving him 39 on the evening. Cameron eclipsed the mark set by Dom Chero, who totaled 3,021 yards from 2009-11.
After Friday, Cameron has 3,045 yards during his time at United. The junior was quick to credit those in front of him who made the accomplishment possible.
“It means the world,” Cameron said.
“I know my line. They always push me every single day, and I always push them.
“It’s just blowing me out of this world that I am one those people who got a chance to actually break this record.”
With the Lions dressing 16 players against a Penns Manor squad that faced only two third-down snaps, Cameron’s performance was a bright note.
“Hunter’s a great young man,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “That was a spark for us (Friday).”
The record-setting scamper came with the Lions (0-4) down 14-6 late in the first.
With Cameron either running or throwing the ball, United pushed the ball to Penns Manor’s 3 before a holding call on a potential Cameron touchdown pushed the action to the Comets’ 12. United turned the ball over on downs when Cameron was run down in the backfield on fourth-and-goal with 7:39 left in the second.
Cameron, who split time with Jacob Boring as quarterback, was 3 of 11 for 65 yards when called upon to pass the ball.
Penns Manor, which scored twice in the first quarter thanks to runs by Conner Keith (7 yards) and Max Hill (1 yard), needed just seven plays to march 82 yards with Keith’s 9-yard run capping the drive. Dimitri Lieb, who rushed in a conversion after Hill’s touchdown, tacked on two more points to make it 22-6.
A short kickoff with a fumble at the Lions’ 46 – scooped up by Penns Manor’s Mike Rizzo – led to another scoring drive, this one using six plays and wrapping up with Keith’s 3-yard run.
The Comets picked up a pair of touchdowns in the third, tallying the first when Hill’s swing pass to Mason Engel covered 41 yards on the first snap of the second half. Kevin Baum followed two possessions later when he powered in from 9 yards away.
With the running clock in play, Mark Bagley set the final when he dashed in from 43 yards out.
Lieb finished with 130 yards, while Keith picked up 88 yards and three touchdowns.
Penns Manor ran 46 plays and picked up 19 first downs against the depleted Lions.
“I thought we did a nice job offensively,” Comets coach Bill Packer said. “You know, it’s tough when they’re down so many guys. Give them credit, those guys came out and played hard. We were able to move the ball, I was happy with that.
“We’ll see next week (against Saltsburg), what kind of team we really are.”
Shawn Curtis is the sports editor of The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @shawncurtis430.
