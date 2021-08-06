ARMAGH, Pa. – A new member earned the top spot in the Heritage Conference high school football coaches’ preseason poll, while a familiar contender nabbed the top spot in the WestPAC voting on Friday.
The two conferences held a joint media day at United High School’s Madill Field, where The Tribune-Democrat polled coaches in the now nine-team Heritage and eight-team WestPAC.
Cambria Heights, which officially joins the Heritage Conference after previously competing in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, received seven first-place votes and took the top spot in the poll with 86 points, 15 more than second-ranked Marion Center (two first-place votes).
“It’s one of those things where we are flattered, but I feel as though anybody is the favorite,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “We never played a game in the conference. While it is flattering, I don’t feel there is a lot of validation.
“There are a lot of great teams. We’re looking forward to being a part of the conference,” said Lewis, whose Highlanders return five starters on offense and seven on defense from a 5-4 team that finished as District 6 Class 2A runner-up. “One of the things I said from the outset is we’re looking to form some new rivalries and play against some great teams and coaches.”
In the WestPAC, Windber took first-place votes on all eight ballots for 80 points, 26 more than second-ranked Berlin Brothersvalley (54).
“We have 21 of 22 (starters) back,” said Windber coach Matt Grohal, whose Ramblers went 7-2 and reached the District 5 Class 2A semifinals in 2020.
“Obviously, these guys have been playing a long time and they’re very experienced,” Grohal said. “It’s a group we’ve been waiting for, for a long time, this senior class. The junior class complements them very well.
“Expectations are definitely high and we’re excited for this upcoming season.”
The Heritage Conference added Cambria Heights this season and will welcome current WestPAC member Portage Area in 2022. Blairsville and Saltsburg also have merged to form the new River Valley program.
Following Cambria Heights in the coaches' poll were: Marion Center (71); Homer-Center (50), River Valley (49), Purchase Line (47), West Shamokin (44), Northern Cambria (29), Penns Manor (28) and United (10).
The WestPAC has eight programs after the co-op between Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale last season and the most recent co-op that moved Shade’s players to Conemaugh Township this season.
After Windber, the coaches' poll had Berlin Brothersvalley (54), Portage (49), Conemaugh Township (48), Conemaugh Valley (43), Blacklick Valley (29), North Star (29) and Meyersdale (28).
