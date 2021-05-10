PATTON – Cambria Heights senior catcher Arianna Westrick will begin her college career with a past coach she is familiar with on the Penn State Altoona softball staff.
“I knew I wanted to play softball after high school,” said Westrick, who plans to major in rehabilitation and human services. “I just think Penn State Altoona gave me the best opportunity for academics and softball.”
Westrick, a three-year letterwinner, was lured to Penn State Altoona by coach Joe Merilli, who had coached Westrick in the past on various travel teams.
Penn State Altoona is a Division III school that competes in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
“He really helped me decide on Penn State Altoona,” Westrick said. “He came and watched me over the summer, and I think he showed a lot of confidence in me.”
Westrick landed at Penn State Altoona after also considering Mount Aloysius and St. Francis.
In nine games this season listed on MaxPreps, she is batting .367 with 11 hits and seven RBIs. Westrick leads the 11-1 Highlanders with 77 putouts.
“Ari has been a special player for us over the past four years,” Cambria Heights softball coach Drew Thomas said. “She’s one of our team leaders, both on and off the field. She is a prime example of how hard work and dedication to the sport of softball pays off in the long run.”
Westick first started catching in middle school due to team necessity and quickly fell in love with the position.
“I sort of had to learn how to be a catcher on the fly,” she said. “But I got a lot of really good help from my coaches. I think I’ve definitely improved as a catcher.”
In order to succeed at the college level, Westrick pointed out a couple areas of improve.
“I need to work on the mental aspect a little,” Westrick said. “I get down on myself sometimes, but I’ve been lucky to have really good teammates to help pick me back up.”
Atop the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference with a 10-0 record, Westrick is looking to keep her team focused in the hunt for conference and district (Class 3A) titles.
“We have a reputation at Cambria Heights, and we’re pretty good this year,” Westrick said. “We’re just hoping to keep it going and make a push in playoffs.”
Westrick is the daughter of Robert and Sharon Westrick, of Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.