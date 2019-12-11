PATTON – Something about Mansfield University quickly caught the eye of Cambria Heights senior Chloe Weakland.
While she was looking at potentially taking her basketball talents to Frostburg State, the small town and close-knit atmosphere at Mansfield ultimately won her over.
During a ceremony Wednesday at Cambria Heights High School, Weakland signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career with the Division II Mountaineers.
“Mansfield really just felt like home,” said Weakland, who plans to major in biology. “I’m going to be there for four years, and I feel like I really needed something that felt like home. I’m really excited.”
Weakland will play for coach Michael Whitling on a Mountaineers team that is currently 2-6 this season.
Mansfield competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division.
“They play a lot of the same game that I do. They like to run and play good defense,” Weakand said. “I feel like I can be a good asset to the team.”
Another draw to Mansfield was the personal connections she has with other members of the basketball team.
Weakland has previously played with current Mountaineer sophomores Madison Mattas and Sydney Reed in various summer teams and camps.
Both girls are also studying biology, which should make the transition easier for Weakland.
“It will be nice having someone there to help,” Weakland said. “It’s just such a comfortable environment. I really enjoyed my visits up there.”
Weakland has been a vital part of a Highlanders team that went 13-9 last season and advanced to the District 6 Class AAA quarterfinals.
The 5-foot-7 senior shined on both ends a year ago netting 352 points (16 per game), 169 boards, 73 assists and 58 steals.
“Chloe can do just about everything,” Cambria Heights coach Amber Fees said. “If they need a point guard or shooting guard, she can do that. (She can be a) bigger guard, or she can post underneath. Whatever they need her to do, I guarantee that Chloe will be able to fulfill that role.”
She currently sits 27 points away from 1,000 for her career.
Just a few hours following her signing, Weakland and the Lady Highlanders kicked off the 2019-20 season on the road against Bishop Carroll.
With another year of interscholastic play ahead of her, she is driven to continue to improve this winter to be the best player for both herself and her team.
“I want to work on my jump shot some more still,” Weakland said. “I want to be able to help my team in any way I can.”
A few seasons ago, Weakland had concerns that her basketball career would never take off as she envisioned it.
After playing through an injury her entire freshman year and undergoing season-ending labrum surgery her sophomore season, there were serious doubts planted in her mind.
Motivated by her passion for the sport, she was able to overcome that adversity.
“Basketball has taught me not to take anything for granted,” Weakland said. “It’s been pretty crazy. To be this successful in my career has been really special.”
But while that adversity appeared to be a setback, Fees said it only helped catapult her as one of the program’s best.
“I’m really proud of her,” Fees said.
“She’s been wanting this since she started playing basketball. It’s been her dream to play at the next level. I’m so proud that she’s worked this hard and has been able to make it.”
She is the daughter of Sarah Stiles and granddaughter of Tina Stiles, of Carrolltown.
