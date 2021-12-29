PATTON, Pa. – The Cambria Heights High School boys’ basketball team got a jump on the new year.
After losing four straight games to open the season and having little positive on which to hang their hats, the Highlanders rejuvenated themselves by winning the Cambria Heights Christmas Tournament by stunning favored Williamsburg 68-60 in the championship game on Wednesday afternoon.
“We didn’t have a lot of confidence coming into the tournament, but I think we really brought it,” Cambria Heights point guard Quin Mazenko said. “I think our confidence is through the roof (now).”
Mazenko, who made the all-tournament team after having missed all but two quarters of the previous four games with a turned ankle, was one of four Highlanders to score in double figures, winding up with 12 points. Senior wing Caleb Whiteford led the way with 24, making back-to-back 3-pointers in the middle of a 25-point Cambria Heights second quarter that gave the Highlanders a lead they held almost the entire rest of the game.
Carter Lamb added seven of his 13 off the bench during a critical juncture of the third quarter, while Bernie Whiteford finished with 10 points despite sitting much of the game with foul trouble. Nate Wholaver almost joined them, scoring nine while doing yeoman’s work defending Blue Pirate scoring senior Lambert Palmer man-to-man down the stretch.
Caleb Whiteford, who made four of Heights’ six 3-pointers, was the tournament most valuable player.
“We really wanted this win. We really needed this win,” Caleb Whiteford said. “This is one of the best teams we’ve played. It’s a good win. I think we played well.”
Dispatching Glendale in Tuesday’s opening round, the Highlanders overcame quite a bit of adversity to earn the championship trophy. After Mazenko made a 3 from the top to open the game, Cambria Heights missed its next eight shots and fell behind by nine midway through the first quarter.
Then after turning the game around with a huge second stanza, the Highlanders had to weather a stormy third quarter with both Whitefords on the bench with fourth fouls and Lamb playing with four.
“I think it had a lot to do with our kids’ (experience). I looked down the bench in the fourth quarter and I saw five seniors” Cambria Heights coach Eric Nagel said. "They kind of understand. We made some stupid mistakes in the first half that we didn’t make in the second half or the fourth quarter. It’s a good win against a good opponent.”
It was only Williamsburg’s second loss in eight starts. The Blue Pirates won a thriller over Class 4A opponent Clearfield on Tuesday.
All-tourney pick R.J. Royer led Williamsburg with six 3-pointers and 23 points, while Palmer netted 19, six under his season average. Rowan Gorsuch added 12 before fouling out in the final minute.
“They made enough plays at the end and we didn’t protect the basket. Credit to Cambria Heights for finishing the game the way you are supposed to,” said Williamsburg coach Brock Anders, whose team only dressed 10 players and was missing its starting point guard because of COVID protocols. “I knew our lack of depth could be a problem, but we were in the game. We didn’t make enough plays.”
The Highlanders went 9-for-11 at the foul line in the fourth quarter and led the whole second half. Caleb Whiteford made a three-point play at the 5:17 mark after a Palmer bucket had cut it to 49-48. The Highlanders went on a 6-0 rally in response to a Gorsuch trey that narrowed the gap to 60-57 with 1:34 left.
Down six at the half, Williamsburg was on the verge of taking the lead after both Whitefords went to the bench with four fouls, slicing the difference to one before Lamb went on a personal 7-2 run.
“We seem to get in that position every game. Usually, we play like follow-the-leader and it brings us down. Today, we fought through it and still played hard,” Lamb said. “Once I made my first shot, I knew I had to make more and keep helping out the team.”
“We really needed this,” Nagel said.
In the consolation game, Clearfield defeated Glendale 56-20.
