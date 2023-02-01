PATTON – A Swiss army knife ever since he first picked up a football in second grade, Tanner Trybus is hoping he’s found a more permanent home on the field as a slot receiver along with a home away from home for the next four or five years of his life at St. Francis University.
The Cambria Heights’ all-state player signed as a preferred walk-on with the Red Flash in a small ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at his high school with his parents Tom and Melanie, younger brother Trey, his girlfriend Alexia Nemeth, Highlanders coach Jarrod Lewis and a couple of school administrators.
“I had a few D-III offers and Clarion was coming to look at me, but St. Francis was my pick because of how close they were to home and just how good of a program they have in both cybersecurity and athletics,” said Trybus, 18, a native of St. Benedict, just a dozen miles from the Loretto campus and DeGol Field.
Trybus is coming off a breakout year in which he amassed almost 2,300 all-purpose yards and scored 152 points in his Highlanders’ run to the District 6 Class 1A semifinals, and Lewis thinks the 5-foot-11, 165-pounder who has been clocked at 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash has room to grow as a football player.
“They’re getting an all-around great athlete and an even better kid,” Lewis said.
“He’s a great kid, a team player. With him it was always team-first. He did whatever we needed for us to be successful.
“I think he’s going to be successful because of his level of football and his work ethic.”
With the graduation of two rushers that had accounted for 1,500 yards on the ground for the Highlanders in Heights’ Heritage Conference championship season of 2021, Lewis decided to take advantage of Trybus’ versatility to put pressure on opposing defenses by using him as a traditional tailback, a wingback and splitting him out wide. Trybus responded by rushing for 1,341 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry and scoring 17 touchdowns on the ground, including a game in which he approached 300 yards against West Shamokin.
Trybus also found the end zone on seven of his 14 receptions, which covered 473 yards.
If that wasn’t enough, Trybus made the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 1A all-state team as a defensive back – he intercepted seven passes and caused a fumble as a senior.
“I’ve always pretty much been the main guy if you needed to go to somebody, I’m there – slot receiver, halfback, running back, wherever they needed me, sometimes even quarterback,” Trybus said. “I just played everywhere.”
At St. Francis, though, Trybus is salivating at the chance to settle in as a slot receiver in Marco Pecora’s spread offense as the Red Flash try to remain at the top of the Northeast Conference after qualifying for the FCS playoffs last fall.
“It’s going to be fun. It’s a dream come true, honestly,” Trybus said. “It’s always something I wanted to do, but you know how it is, Cambria Heights is a run-first offense. Slot receiver is definitely where I want to be. I always wanted to play D-I ball, and it’s the kind of offense I think I’ll fit.
“I plan to redshirt my first year. I know all their starting receivers left, so I’m going to work my tail off and hope I fit in there somewhere.”
A member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and ski club, Trybus also has wrestled and run track at Heights and plays recreational baseball in the summer.
He’s part of a large contingent of area players who have signed with the Red Flash, including Windber’s John Shuster and Richland’s Grayden Lewis and Sam Penna. Former Bishop McCort standout Scott Lewis ran point on Trybus’ recruitment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.