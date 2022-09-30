ARMAGH, Pa. – Cambria Heights has put a completely different team on the field since its opening night defeat in the Coal Bowl.
The Highlanders have since been putting up stellar performances on both sides of the ball, and Friday night against United Valley was no different.
Cambria Heights opened the game with five consecutive scoring drives, and paired with forcing five turnovers on defense, was able to coast to a 56-0 victory, marking its fifth consecutive win.
“We feel like we’ve been playing better each week, and I thought we put a complete game together today,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said.
“I’m very proud of the way we played. I thought we played hard from the beginning. We talked about putting two halves together, and we did that today. It was a collective effort.”
The Highlanders piled on 28 points in the first quarter courtesy of their playmakers Ty Stockley and Tanner Trybus.
Trybus ran for two scores and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Stockley in the opening frame. Stockley tallied a rushing touchdown in each of the first two quarters and tossed another 28-yard strike to Marshall Eckenrode that sent the Highlanders into the half leading 42-0.
“We had a great week of practice and came ready to play,” Trybus said. “We knew the competition the other team had, but we just did our jobs. Every guy played with heart and passion. We did great overall.”
Cambria Heights compiled 356 yards of offense, with 306 coming on the ground. Trybus tallied 132 yards on just nine carries, while Stockley added 74.
Lucas Storm and Stephen Nelen each scored for the Highlanders in the third to set the final.
“We just didn’t play well on both sides of the football, and that’s a credit to Cambria Heights,” United Valley coach Kevin Marabito said. “They’re a great football team. Ultimately, that lays on my shoulders. I have to do a better job with getting the team ready. That all starts in practice.”
United Valley was hindered by its five giveaways, with four setting up Cambria Heights drives in opposing territory. Four Lions’ passers combined to complete 3-of-9 passes for 16 yards and three interceptions.
The Lions were unable to get anything going offensively from the start, as United Valley was held to minus-6 yards of offense through its first five possessions and just 25 total yards for the game.
United Valley recorded its lone first down of the game at the 7:54 mark of the second quarter.
“We wanted to limit big plays,” Lewis said. “That was a problem for us early in the year. We have really started to crack down on that.
“We were able to create turnovers and capitalize, too, and that’s obviously a huge plus.”
The Highlanders have their sights set on another District 6 playoff berth, and have high hopes of a better ending to their year after last season’s 9-0 start was washed by two shutout losses.
Cambria Heights will host fellow Heritage Conference power Homer-Center next Friday.
“We just have to keep playing solid,” Lewis said. “We’re about to face Homer, who was the favorite for winning the conference this year. We know it’s going to be a battle.”
United Valley (1-5) will look to rebound against Marion Center on the road.
“We’ll have to lock in and get back on the set focus,” Marabito said. “Marion Center is going to be a tough test for us. We’re playing out there.
“We just have to put this week behind us, go have a great week of practice and play football like we know how.”
