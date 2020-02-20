PATTON – During second half warmups, Cambria Heights guard Kirsten Weakland performed double duty in pest control, stamping out a wasp that had landed in teammate Emily Henry’s hair and then was stunned when it tried to take off and was hit by a Chloe Weakland shot before being kicked under the scorer’s table.
The Highlanders’ District 6 Class AAA girls’ basketball playoff opener was similar, in that second-seeded Cambria Heights had a rough time putting away pesky West Shamokin.
Henry, though, stung the seventh-seeded Wolves with a season-high 23 points, and Cambria Heights advanced to the district semifinals, 61-40, at Cambria Heights High School on Thursday.
It’s the Highlanders’ first playoff win since 2011. The victory also secured Cambria Heights’ first trip to the PIAA tournament since 2010.
“What’s crazy is the last time we went to states my sister played. She was a sophomore,” Henry said. “I remember the experience was incredible. To be able to go back and do that again with my team and my friends, I’m ecstatic.”
Kirsten Weakland added 15 points – making three 3-pointers – as Cambria Heights won for the 21st time in 24 starts.
“This is so relieving,” Weakland said. “We’ve been told so many times by other teams to get in our heads that we always choke during playoffs and lose in the first round. Like in the (Laurel Highlands Conference) playoffs, the first game, we lost. We felt we deserved to be there. This was like proving ourselves.”
Consider that done. West Shamokin was able to hang around and only trailed by three midway through the third quarter with Chloe Weakland on the bench with four fouls after getting called for back-to-back charges.
Instead of collapsing with the Mansfield recruit out of the game, Cambria Heights increased the difference to nine in about a minute.
Then it opened the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run to push its lead to double figures and take the Wolves out of their game.
“I think my girls responded very well,” Highlanders coach Amber Fees said. “They were ready to play. They were excited. They were confident, and they really executed our gameplan.
“It took us a little while to get our feet underneath us, but I’m proud of our effort, our hustle and our heart.”
Abby Lobick came up with a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter that helped keep West Shamokin from gathering momentum. She scored 11 points.
“I just wanted to get the team fired up, and I really think that it worked,” Lobick said.
No one, though, loomed larger than Cambria Heights’ tallest starter, Henry. She scored 11 in the first quarter as the Highlanders assumed a 17-13 lead, then hit a big trey to highlight a seven-point fourth period as the hosts pulled away.
It was only her second-ever 20-point game.
“We were ready to play hard. We knew what we wanted to do,” Henry said. “We’ve been preparing and preparing and preparing.”
Lydia McElwain led West Shamokin (14-10) with 11 points before fouling out with 4:12 left on a charge drawn by Kirsten Weakland. The Wolves shot just 5-for-26 in the second half.
“They’re a district-championship-caliber team. You can’t have those kind of lapses against a team like that,” Wolves coach Frank Nagy said.
