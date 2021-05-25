PATTON – Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu is credited with saying, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”
The problem for the Cambria Heights High School softball team over the years has been stumbling out of the gate in the postseason and never getting the chance to hit its stride.
That’s not an issue anymore.
The second-seeded Highlanders made it through their first playoff game on Tuesday afternoon, getting seven innings of five-hit pitching from Paige Jones and making enough of the few offensive opportunities they had to advance to the District 6 Class 3A semifinals with a 3-2 victory over visiting Philipsburg-Osceola.
“This just feels amazing, especially after coming here in my freshman and my sophomore years and losing in the first round,” Jones said. “It’s just great for our program. It’s a great win for our program, honestly.”
The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champs will host conference rival Richland on Thursday with a spot in the district championship game at stake. It was Heights’ 16th win in a row and improved the Highlanders’ overall record to 19-1.
“This is an icebreaker,” Cambria Heights coach Drew Thomas said of getting the Highlanders’ playoff monkey off their backs. “It was on my mind, but we didnít talk about it at all. We’ve had the same MO the whole time – It’s one game at a time. Whenever we clinched the Laurel Highlands, I said, ‘We’re not done.’ Before the game I told them it’s a new season, it’s win or go home, so let’s put a new string together.”
Heights built a three-run lead, weathered an alarming top of the sixth and then Jones retired the 13-time District 6 champion Mounties in order on eight pitches in the seventh to end it.
“I was concerned. I thought we were going to win, though, and I feel that confidence carried us through the game,” Jones said.
Cambria Heights jumped on top in the second when Maddie Bender drew a leadoff walk, was sacrificed to second and scored when Karin Adams’ chopper got under P-O third baseman Mykenna Bryan’s glove and dribbled into short left field.
Three of Heights’ four hits were strung together in the bottom of the fifth, and Adams was involved in the scoring again. After Martina White opened the frame with a single and advanced to second on an outfield throwing error, Adams plated her with a double to right-center.
Jones’ bunt single got Adams to third, and then Karli Storm lofted a one-out flyball to center to bring her home.
Adams said she was motivated by a play earlier in the game where a deep flyball squirted out of her glove and touched the fence before she regathered it. The umpires conferred after Mounties coach Steve Franks contested the original out call, and P-O’s Paige Jarrett was given second base, although she ended up stranded there.
“I wanted to do it for the team. The ball I missed at the fence, I really wanted to make up for that,” Adams said. “We just wanted to stay ahead.
“It feels really nice (to advance). We play really well together. We know each other and, as a team, we keep each other up.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (10-8) scored twice in the sixth, getting doubles from Jarrett and Autumn Ricketts.
Jones, though, fanned Bryan for the third out with the tying run on second base.
“It just seemed like there was a lot of nerves from the girls. Usually they get over it, but it just seemed like it was there for the whole game,” Franks said.
Jones has had several double-digit strikeout games this season but only took out six Mounties herself in the quarterfinal. Her defense, though, had her back, only making one error and turning in several standout plays in the field.
One of those came in the second courtesy of Bender, who was playing third. With one out and runners on first and second, she alertly ran in to snag Abby Vauxís foul pop and then threw to first for an inning-ending double play.
Then she led off the bottom of the frame with a single and scored the first run.
“I knew that was going to bring everyone up,” Bender said of the defensive gem. “We went flat for a while, but then the bottom of our lineup came up big. Karin and Martina had beautiful hits and that really got us through.”
