CRESSON – Cambria Heights is leaving the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference after this school year. It was the Highlanders, though, that gave neighboring rival Penn Cambria a going-away present on Friday night.
It was one the Panthers would rather not have received.
Rebounding from their 28-0 loss to Central Cambria the previous game, Heights got its ball-control offense into gear and ran over the previously-undefeated Panthers, 21-0, on Friday night at Penn Cambria High School.
The Highlanders improved to 2-1.
“All the hatred from the loss last week pushed us all week to do what we did tonight, which we all know we can do,” said Heights senior wingback Jared Fox, who rushed for 102 of his 135 yards in the first half, including 64 yards on back-to-back runs in the pivotal second quarter. “This is huge. It makes us look like a better team and, to everyone else, makes us look like a scary-looking team.”
Ryan Haluska also surpassed the 100-yard mark on the ground for the Highlanders, running for 178 – 128 in the second half – and a pair of touchdowns. Cambria Heights amassed 324 rushing yards, outgaining the hosts 381-122.
“We hated that feeling last week, not being able to do anything,” Haluska said. “We know all those (Penn Cambria kids) over there. We hang out with most of them. It’s great to beat them one last time before we get out of the conference. We want to go out of the conference on our own terms.
Heights, which joins the Heritage Conference next year, won for the fifth time in six meetings with Penn Cambria, drawing to within 31-21-3 in the all-time series.
Because of injuries, Penn Cambria was playing shorthanded. The Panthers lost linemen Jared Berkheimer and Trenten Murphy in last week’s win over Somerset, and neither suited up Friday. In addition, rugged senior running back-linebacker Carter Smith didn’t play.
“We don’t believe in (using that as an excuse). We have a saying in our program: ‘Next man up,’” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. “We wanted to control the tempo. Early on, we did control the tempo, but we didn’t get any points. We just couldn’t sustain anything.”
Garrett Harrold passed for 130 yards for the Panthers, but he was also sacked six times.
Fox got the Highlanders on the board 1:15 into the second quarter when he took a handoff from quarterback Ryan Bearer cutting across from his wing. Fox got to the corner, turned upfield and found no one there to stop him, going 36 yards to complete an 87-yard drive.
“The tackle and the tight end just combo (on that play) and try to get to the linebacker the best we can. It we get to the ‘backer, it’s going to be a big play,” senior tackle Hayden Malloy said. “We got destroyed last week. To score that first touchdown and to have that feeling picked up the momentum.”
Earlier on the march, Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis took a chance, going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Heights 34. Haluska initially appeared to be stopped near the sticks before pushing forward on second effort to negate the need for a measurement.
Bearer converted a fourth-and-4 with a 5-yard run in the Penn Cambria red zone the next time Heights got the ball, setting up Haluska’s 8-yard score on a run up the middle.
“It’s a senior-dominated offensive line. Those guys gave us the confidence. They wanted to go for it,” Lewis said. “We were a very mad team this week. We practiced as a mad team.”
Fox and Haluska teamed for 152 rushing yards in the opening half.
The Highlanders had a chance to add to their lead before halftime, but Brett Harrison’s 31-yard field goal went wide left as time expired. Heights didn’t lose any momentum, though, taking the second-half kickoff and covering 65 yards on eight plays, Haluska bowling over from the 1 to make it 21-0.
The first quarter was scoreless, two Penn Cambria possessions stalling around midfield. Heights, though, began to get moving in the last 3 minutes of the period and never let up.
