MARION CENTER – Ty Stockley rushed for 139 yards, passed for 129 more, and figured in five of Cambria Heights’ eight scoring plays in a 54-14 victory against Marion Center in a Heritage Conference football game on Friday night at Dr. John R. Mallino Stadium.
Stockley threw for four scores and ran for the game’s initial touchdown, a 46-yard romp that opened a first half that was rife with big plays.
“I thought the offensive line played great today. I thought they gave him time in the passing game. They opened holes in the running game,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said.
Stockley added a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Trybus, who led the Highlanders (3-1) with four pass receptions and 115 yards.
Stockley added scoring passes to Trybus (20 and 62 yards) and Logan Baker (10 yards). Most of the damage done by the Stingers came in the first half. Alex Stewart answered Stockley’s score with a 77-yard run that set up a 4-yard scoring run of his own.
Marion Center made three plays that generated more than 20 yards.
“We gave up too many big plays on defense,” Lewis said.
“That’s what we’d like to clean up. Offensively and on special teams, I thought we played really well with two of the three phases of the game. So, I’m really happy about that.”
Stewart added a 39-yard run and a 21-yard pass reception as Marion Center hung with the Highlanders in the first half.
Cambria Heights took a 28-14 lead into halftime. Stockley completed 6 of 8 passes, and did not throw an interception.
“Stockley’s a tough kid. He runs the ball well. Up front we just got physically beaten within the tackle box,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “They took it to us.”
The Highlanders defense forced four turnovers, including three pass interceptions.
“Defensively, I think we’re close,” Lewis said. “We just have to do a better job of eliminating big plays, and I think we’ll be fine.”
“It’s been a battle of turnovers and showing some smarts, but not being consistent enough for four quarters,” Rising said.
Cambria Heights outgained the Stingers 428-271.
Trybus also rushed for 52 yards on nine attempts. Lucas Storm (4 yards) and Jaxxon Kline (15 yards) also scored touchdowns for the Highlanders. Storm added 43 yards rushing. Eight players made rushing attempts for the Highlanders, who gained 299 total yards on the ground.
Point-after touchdown kicking issues plagued Cambria Heights, however. Junseo Deckard made 4 of 7 point-after kicks. One of his attempts was blocked.
Marion Center sophomore quarterback Drew Runk completed 7 of 18 passes for 123 yards. He threw three interceptions.
