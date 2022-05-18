NORTHERN CAMBRIA – In its first season as a member of the Heritage Conference, the Cambria Heights softball team didn’t waste any time to claim its stake as the league’s best.
The Highlanders did not lose a game against a conference opponent all season, and stacking up against River Vallewy in Wednesday’s Heritage Conference title game, they had the chance to tie the bow on a perfect conference season.
Led by a strong performance in the circle and a surge in the sixth inning, Cambria Heights took home the conference crown with a 9-3 victory.
“This means so much to us,” Cambria Heights senior pitcher Jenna Serafin said. “We’ve worked so hard for this, and it’s really special to win another conference championship.”
Cambria Heights (15-1) took home the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crown a season ago, but after the entire school district transitioned to the Heritage Conference, the Highlanders faced new challenges and different opponents this spring.
The transition turned out to be a fairly smooth one for Cambria Heights, which went 13-0 against conference opponents.
“It’s really special to be able to say we’ve won two different athletic conferences,” Cambria Heights senior Kennedy Rogal said. “Even though we’re in a new conference this year, we wanted to do the same thing as last year.”
The Highlanders were backed by a solid pitching performance from Serafin, who stepped up when her team needed her the most.
After surrendering three runs between the fourth and fifth innings, Serafin effectively shut the Panthers down and did not allow any hits in the final two innings.
She pitched the complete game effort, fanning nine and conceding just three hits.
“Coming in, we knew we had to perform our best to beat this team,” Serafin said. “River Valley is a really good team, and to beat a team like that is huge for us.
After both teams tested the waters in the opening two innings, Cambria Heights (3-1) eventually jumped to a four-run lead in the third.
Senior Maddie Bender (3-for-3) converted off a Panthers error to put the game’s opening run on the board, and a double from Lexi Griak brought two base runners home to extend the lead to three.
Rogal also contributed an RBI single as Heights held a 4-0 lead entering the fourth.
“We have a big team, and we have great support behind us,” senior Carly Mezzelo said. “I don’t think we would’ve been able to do this without everyone stepping up and contributing.”
River Valley (15-4) fought back in the fourth and fifth innings and appeared to have stolen all the momentum.
Hannah Foust’s sacrifice fly scored Isabael Pynos to put the Panthers on the board, and a double from Pynos in the fifth scored two runs to cut Heights’ lead to one.
“We had one bad inning, and I think the kids got a little excited,” Cambria Heights coach Drew Thomas said. “I told them that there was a lot of (game) left.
“We just had to stick with it.”
River Valley coach Frank Harsh was unavailable for comment following the game.
Cambria Heights closed out the game late, with an RBI triple from Maddie Bender (3-for-3) sparking the Highlanders at the plate.
Ellie Bender scored off a passed ball, and a double from Lexi Griak drove home Martina White.
Rogal hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth to solidify the final score.
With the regular season concluded, Cambria Heights prepares for the District 6 Class 3A playoffs, which begin Monday.
The Highlanders, who are the defending champs in 3A, secured the No. 3 seed and are scheduled to host sixth-seeded Forest Hills in the quarterfinals.
“Our goal from whenever last year ended was to repeat as conference champions and then move to districts,” Thomas said. “I told the girls to enjoy the win today and show up to practice tomorrow, because our focus is on Forest Hills.”
