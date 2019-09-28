PATTON – Saturday afternoon’s high school football game at Patton Stadium was memorable for several reasons.
First, it was the final scholastic game at the field, which predates the consolidation of Cambria Heights. The alumni band played, and Tanner Myers and Kylee Marra were crowned homecoming royalty.
Cambria Heights senior Riley Sclesky, though, will remember it for his unlikely first-ever varsity touchdown. When the kickoff went through teammate Tyler Trybus’ hands, Sclesky picked it up at his own 24, wheeled to the outside and found nothing in front of him but the end zone.
“I thought it was bad. Then I saw the open field going outside. It was awesome,” Sclesky said. “I had to give it my all.”
Sclesky and the Highlanders bid goodbye to their longtime home in fine fashion.
Three Cambria Heights rushers garnered at least 70 yards in a 61-24 Laurel Highlands Conference victory over Forest Hills.
“It was a team effort. Everybody was getting a chance with the ball,” said Chris Flis, who netted 85 yards and scored once on the ground. “It’s an exciting way to end the legacy at this field.”
Cambria Heights finished with 397 yards on the ground. Tyler Trybus topped Highlander rushers, powering for 161 yards on 21 carries and scoring on runs of 2, 3 and 13 yards. Ryan Haluska tacked on 73 yards and a score, while Jared Fox and Chase Gahagan also had rushing TDs.
“I thought we played well. We ran the ball well up the middle. I give the credit to the linemen,” Trybus said.
The win put Cambria Heights back at .500 at 3-3. The Highlanders hoped they could build momentum off the performance. Their next home against Central Cambria on Oct. 11 will be played at the field adjacent to the high school.
“It’s a huge win for the program,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “We talked about going out in the right way, and we did. I’m very proud of the seniors.”
Forest Hills remained winless (0-6) despite Zach Myers’ 362 passing yards, including 268 yards in the first half. Jake Delic, who hauled in six passes for 122 yards also found the end zone three times: on 14- and 35-yard receptions, the other on a 7-yard toss. Seth Richardson caught six receptions for 122 yards, as well.
It was the kind of day for the Rangers that Brad Madigan was injured catching a touchdown pass and didn’t return.
“The problem is, when we start going down, it’s hard to keep fighting all the time. The first half, we were a little snake-bit. We turned the ball over on a first down. Then we lose Brad,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “We’re trying to build character with our team.”
Cambria Heights held a 31-18 lead at halftime, piling up 240 yards on the ground. The Highlanders registered 19 running plays of 5 yards or more by the intermission, including a 34-yard touchdown bolt by Flis and a 36-yard scoring gallop by Haluska.
Trybus already amassed 98 yards on the ground over the first two quarters, reaching the end zone twice.
Cambria Heights scored two touchdowns apiece in each of the last two quarters and got ready to move to fresh surroundings.
“It’s bittersweet,” Cambria Heights senior tackle Logan Strittmatter said. “I’ve played this field since kindergarten. I’m going to miss it, but it’s going to be nice to start a new legacy.”
