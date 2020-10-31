MARION CENTER – Daylight Savings Time couldn’t throw off the Cambria Heights High School football team.
The Highlanders will arrive in the District 6 Class AA championship game right on schedule.
Ryan Haluska bulled his way to 128 yards on the ground, and Ryan Bearer tossed a pair of second-quarter touchdowns as Cambria Heights, the seventh seed, earned a spot in its first district final with a 34-0 victory against previously undefeated Marion Canter on Saturday night at Dr. John R. Mallino Stadium.
The Highlanders (5-3) will meet Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe Richland in the title game next Friday or Saturday at a neutral field to be announced.
“It feels great,” said Bearer, who connected with Tanner Hite and Jared Fox on scoring passes of 17 and 19 yards, respectively, to stake Heights to a 21-point halftime lead and later hit Fox for another touchdown of 40 yards. “We made history. It’s awesome.”
“Awesome” would be a good way to describe the Highlanders’ performance. Cambria Heights ran the ball 70 times for 269 yards while third-seeded Marion Center had the ball for 24 plays. Sixty of the Stingers’ 98 yards came on one pass from Ty Ryen to Justin Peterson in the third quarter, but the Highlander defense held at its own 15 to preserve the shutout. Heights had five series that consumed at least 10 plays, including one that ate the last 10:46 off the clock.
“It’s great to come out here, play with my brothers and really dominate,” said Hite, whose touchdown was the first of his varsity career. “We had the right mindset. We set the tone. We came out very aggressive.”
Marion Center’s success had been built around its toughness up front on defense and versatility on offense. The Highlanders addressed both by pounding the ball continually at the Stingers, wearing down the defense and keeping the ball away from the hosts.
“That gave us motivation to work hard during the week in practice. Then we came out and showed them what we had,” Cambria Heights senior lineman Braden Miller said.
Haluska had 110 yards on 28 carries in the first half alone. Heights ran 35 plays in the first two quarters compared to Marion Center’s 14, outgaining the Stingers 160-37 and wracking up 13 first downs.
“Whatever the team needs,” Haluska said of his workload. “My guys did a great job. I’m so proud of them. Everyone was behind us. We did this for the community. It’s so surreal.”
All three of the Stingers’ first downs and all of its yardage came in the last minute of the half, when time expired with them on the Highlanders 20. Marion Center’s first four drives amounted to three three-and-outs and a turnover.
“Our game plan was to be completely run support. Unfortunately, they made some plays, and we didn’t.” Stingers coach Adam Rising said. “We did show some spurts of playing solid defense, but it wasn’t consistent.”
Cambria Heights missed a golden opportunity the first time it got the ball, Brett Harrison’s 32-yard field goal sailing wide right after Hite’s interception on the second play from scrimmage. It did little to dent the Highlanders’ confidence, though, and, after they got the ball back, they methodically marched 49 yards in 10 plays, leading to Haluska’s 2-yard plunge into the end zone with just 1:50 left in the first quarter.
Cambria Heights’ subsequent first-half drives canvassed 73 yards on 13 plays and 45 yards on 10 snaps, both culminated on Bearer touchdown passes.
The Highlanders scored twice in a 2-minute, 25-second span of the third quarter to get within a point of the running clock. Bearer teamed with Fox on a 40-yard scoring pass after a short second-half kickoff gave Heights the ball at its own 49. Cambria Heights then recovered a fumbled snap at the Stinger 20; Haluska did the honors from the 5 five plays later.
The Highlanders have progressed a long way from the squad that was 2-3 after lopsided losses to Richland and Bedford. Heights finished the season by beating Bishop McCort and felt confident with its draw in the playoffs, that, in the quarterfinals, had them start against Southern Huntingdon, a game that ended up being forfeited to the Highlanders.
Cambria Heights’ task now is to reverse a 44-7 setback to Richland on Oct. 2.
“We had the opportunity to do something special which we haven’t done,” Highlander coach Jarrod Lewis said. “Our kids were extra motivated. Obviously, that’s a big thing for us. We’ve never got past the second round. It’s huge for our team and our program. We’re happy to be in the title game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.