Cambria Heights High School girls basketball coach Amber Fees felt her team played four solid quarters on Wednesday night at Bishop McCort Catholic.
That much was true. But the first quarter went about as well as Fees could have hoped for in a 70-47 victory.
Cambria Heights outpointed Bishop McCort 27-12 in the first frame, hitting nine field goals, including four 3-pointers.
“We finally played for four quarters,” Fees said after the Highlanders improved to 9-1 overall. “I think offensively we were playing as a team. Our shots were falling, especially in that first quarter and I think that helped our entire game.”
Senior guard Abby Lobick had 24 points, with 13 in the first half.
“We really moved the ball today and we hustled,” Lobick said.
“I think this is probably our best game as a team.”
“Individually we all worked hard. Moving the ball really helped.”
The Highlanders went on an 11-0 run capped by Kirsten Weakland’s 3-pointer that made it 19-5 with 2:52 left in the opening quarter.
Bishop McCort Catholic (5-6) scored 13 second-quarter points to trail 45-25 at halftime.
The Highlanders had a significant advantage in the paint, with junior Jade Snedden collecting 13 rebounds and nine points.
“I told my bigs – I guess you’d call them that even though they are guards – they were really strong on the rebounding,” Fees said.
“That changed the game drastically for us. We were able to get second- and third-chance opportunities.”
Senior Emily Henry had 11 points and nine boards, and senior Chloe Weakland had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders.
“Our post (players) really stepped up and won the boards,” Lobick said.
“They’re a very good team and we knew we had to play hard,” she added of the Crimson Crushers.
“We just wanted it more tonight than we have. I think tonight we were just so excited, and we worked together and played hard.”
Sophomore Bailey Shriver led Bishop McCort Catholic with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Sophomore Alexis Martin had nine points and six rebounds.
Senior Mikayla Martin had eight points to move within 12 points of 1,000 for her career.
