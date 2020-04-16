Two Cambria Heights High School seniors recently committed to continuing their academic and athletic careers at Division III institutions.
• John Elias, Mount Aloysius baseball: Elias found everything he wanted at Mount Aloysius College.
From his intended physical therapy major to joining a strong baseball program led by coach Kevin Kime, Elias realized a lifelong dream of continuing his diamond career.
“Mount Aloysius College always stood out to me,” Elias said. “I chose Mount Aloysius College because they have very strong academic and baseball programs. It is a very beautiful campus with a new turf baseball field and modern athletic facilities. It has always been a dream of mine to play baseball at the college level. It is an incredible feeling to know that I’m continuing my baseball career.”
The infielder earned two letters in baseball. Last spring, five of Elias’ 12 hits went for doubles as he produced eight walks, seven RBIs and four stolen bases.
“From the first time I talked to Coach Kime and Coach (Pat) Gully, I knew this is where I wanted to play,” said Elias, who bats and throws right-handed. “The baseball team is extremely hard working and I’m looking forward to playing with them next year.”
Mount Aloysius was 5-2 before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus.
“During my time with John, I admired how coachable he was. He really listened to what I had to offer and wanted to apply it to his game,” said Cambria Heights coach Josh Bracken, who played baseball at Mount Aloysius. “Coach Kime is essentially an encyclopedia of baseball knowledge, so I think John’s willingness to learn will set a good foundation for him moving forward. He gets good grades, really loves the game and did all that I asked of him.
Coach Kime has high expectations for his players on and off the field, so I think with continued hard work John can contribute to the Mount’s program.”
Elias was looking forward to the season, but the PIAA canceled spring sports this past week.
“I was devastated that I don’t get to play baseball my senior year of high school,” Elias said. “I was very excited to play this season, and it is disappointing to not have that opportunity.”
Elias is the son of Jay and Annette Elias, of Patton.
• Nick Gilbert, Muskingum track and field: Muskingum University filled Gilbert with plenty of curiosity as the senior sought a school to extend his track and field career.
Despite not knowing much about the Ohio Athletic Conference member three and a half hours west of Patton, Gilbert visited the New Concord, Ohio, campus and found his new home.
“I had many options to start with, I hadn’t even heard of them until the coach emailed me,” Gilbert said. “I met with them once and it feels very welcoming. It gives me a comfortable fit.”
The future pre-med major will compete in long and triple jump for the Fighting Muskies, who are coached by Ashley Shaffer.
The Ohio Athletic Conference is comprised of familiar schools such as Marietta and Mount Union, a football powerhouse.
Gilbert earned three letters in track and field and two in cross country. He missed the conference and district meets in 2019 due to injury.
A year earlier, he qualified for the 2018 District 6 Class AA meet in long and triple jump.
“My greatest strength is my acceleration, it gives me a big edge in jumping,” Gilbert said.
“I strive to not only make myself look good but to also be a team player. It has taught me that something can be very individualized but also very team oriented.”
Gilbert has been a valuable member of the Highlanders’ squad, also competing in the 100-meter race while contributing on the 400 and 3200 relays and high jump.
“He has been willing to do anything to help the team to score points in any event I have asked of him over the past three years,” Cambria Heights boys track and field coach Jeff Kos said.
“Nick has excelled more in the jumping events and qualified for districts his sophomore year in the long jump and triple jump. We are all proud here at Cambria Heights Nick has the opportunity to continue his track and field career at Muskingum.”
Gilbert is the son of Brandon and Amy Gilbert, of Patton.
