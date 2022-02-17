PATTON, Pa. – Despite entertaining offers from other schools, Cambria Heights High School senior Adam Ford always knew that Mount Aloysius was where he wanted to play baseball.
The senior left-handed pitcher announced his intention to join the Mounties during a ceremony Tuesday.
“I got to meet with the coaches, and I really felt like I was welcomed there,” said Ford, who plans to major in cybersecurity. “I think it will be a good fit for me.”
Ford, who was recruited as a pitcher, also fielded an offer from Penn State DuBois before settling on Mount Aloysius.
“The Mount is only 20 minutes away from me, and it felt like home there,” Ford said.
Ford will play for Mount Aloysius coach/Athletic Director Kevin Kime, who enters his 16th season with the Mounties in 2022.
Kime’s Mounties, who are a Division III member of the the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, won 19 games in 2021.
Ford stood out for the 3-12 Highlanders in 2021 by going 3-1 in seven appearances, posting a microscopic 0.88 ERA.
Ford totaled a team-high 38 strikeouts and surrendered just 18 hits in 32 innings.
“Whenever I pitch, I feel like I can lead the game,” Ford said.
“I can play at my own pace, and I like to lead the way.”
Despite having pinpoint accuracy on the mound, Ford said he is currently striving to gain more speed along with cleaning up a few occasional control issues.
While he admits Ford’s game can always grow, Cambria Heights coach Josh Bracken said he has no doubt he will flourish with the Mounties.
“Adam is a great kid, and he’s everything that a coach can ask for,” Bracken said.
“He’s hard-working, extremely coachable and he competes. You have to be willing to compete all the time at the next level, and I think that will translate well for him. He’s never too high, and he’s never too low. He’s been a huge part of what we’ve been trying to build around here, and he’s really a player you can build around.”
At the plate, Ford was also among the team leaders with a .353 average that included 12 hits and two RBIs.
By playing baseball in college, Ford will follow in the footsteps of his brother, Eric, who formerly played at Pitt-Johnstown.
In addition to baseball, Ford earned two letters as a member of the Cambria Heights boys basketball team.
Ford is the son of Dave and Laura Ford, of St. Benedict.
