PATTON – Despite being one of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference’s most dynamic scorers and peskiest defenders over the last four years, Cambria Heights basketball standout Kirsten Weakland wasn’t sure there’d be a place at the table for her to play college hoops.
Truth be told, she wasn’t even sure she wanted one, citing all the long hours she’d given to the sport for most of her youth.
However, fate took a hand and, when the coaches at Point Park, the college she’d already decided to attend to major in criminal justice on a healthy academic scholarship, contacted Weakland to offer her a spot on their team, the Highlanders’ 5-foot-3 guard jumped at the chance. She officially signed with the school on Tuesday.
“This feels really good, honestly,” Weakland said. “I’ve been trying to play basketball in college since I was very little. That’s always been one of my goals. With all of this COVID stuff going on, I didn’t think I was going to be able to achieve that. I thought that was just going to be an unmet goal. When I got the call from Point Park’s coaches, I was just overwhelmed with happiness. Honestly, I don’t even know how they found out about me.”
Weakland was a four-year starter for the Highlanders, helping them win a District 6 Class 3A championship as a junior and leading them to the Class 3A finals as a senior.
This season at Heights, she averaged 18.5 points, 3.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 steals.
She became the 10th player in program history to reach 1,000 points in her career when she scored 29 points in a win at Chestnut Ridge on Feb. 23.
“This has been her dream. She did get to a point where she was afraid that dream wasn’t going to happen, but I’m so happy and proud that she’s able to fulfill her dream,” Highlander coach Amber Fees said. “I know she’s going to do amazing things, even outside of basketball.”
Mansfield – where her older sister, Chloe, plays – also showed interest, as did Lock Haven, Cedar Crest, Chatham and Mount Aloysius.
Actually continuing her athletic career, though, wasn’t something Weakland took lightly.
“At first, I didn’t want to play (in college). I just wanted to focus on my schoolwork, because my grades have always been good, and I wanted to keep that up in college,” Weakland said.
“The last game came and I was like, ‘Do I really want to go out like this? Do I actually want to be done?’ I sat down with myself and I said, ‘You’re going to regret it if you don’t try it.”
Point Park is an NAIA program that competes in the River States Conference. The Pioneers were 6-4 this season.
