Cambria Heights High School recent graduate Abbey Kinney found the total college package in Latrobe. The hurdler will continue her track and field career at St. Vincent College, where she will major in cyber security/criminology starting this fall.
“Frostburg State, Seton Hill and St. Vincent had it all, but when it came down to where I would feel more at home for the next four years, St. Vincent outshined them all,” Kinney said of her decision. “I heard from almost all of the advisers and professors from St. Vincent in my major just in the first few days of expressing my interest. They were all so happy to get to know me and willing to help me with anything I needed. Overall, the most important reason for my final decision to attend St. Vincent was simply that they truly cared about me and my future plans.”
Kinney will join a Bearcats program led by coach Kevin Wanichko.
“The coaching staff at St. Vincent has been very supportive and encouraging of me,” Kinney stated. “I know that being able to fit into the program at St. Vincent will be super easy, as the team is all one big family and they are very accepting of everyone.”
Kinney, who advanced to the 2019 District 6 Class AA 100-meter hurdle finals, compiled three letters each in soccer, swimming and track and field.
“Being a member of the Cambria Heights track and field program made me into the person I am today,” Kinney said. “I am proud to be an athlete who genuinely cares about their teammates. I was very honored to be a Highlander and represent my school at all the meets.”
Kinney was a productive and supportive athlete over her scholastic career.
“As an athlete in any sport, there are a lot of things that you can’t control, but your effort is something that you can," Cambria Heights girls track and field coach Skip Jarvis said. "Abbey always gave effort in practice and in meets and this not only made her better, but it was good for the team as a whole.
“Abbey always showed great respect for her teammates, coaches and to the opponents’ team and coaches.”
The daughter of Melissa Kinney, of Patton, Abbey Kinney was an all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection in both track (2018) and soccer (2019). She also was the swimming team’s captain for the past three seasons.
Kinney found some areas in which she would like to improve before setting foot on the Latrobe campus.
“I think I need to improve on my speed and my steps between hurdles,” she said. “Coach (Nate) Kiss from Cambria Heights was very helpful in showing me new techniques and drills to help me better my performance. Unfortunately, I didn’t get my senior year of track to be able to improve on previous years.”
