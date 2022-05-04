PATTON, Pa. – Gaming has always been a passion for Cambria Heights High School senior Emma Kent.
Aside from a clinic over the summer, however, she’s never had the chance to play video games in a competitive setting.
That will soon change, as Kent announced her intentions Tuesday to join the esports program at St. Francis University.
“I have always been into video games since I was little,” said Kent, who earned her start as a gamer on a Nintendo DS. “I’ve always been really competitive, but not too athletic, so once I found out that I can do something that I enjoy on the side and take a competitive route with it, I really wanted to take advantage of that.”
Kent, who plans to major in psychology with goals of entering a career in social work, anticipates that the esports program will benefit her throughout her academic studies.
“I think just having that group of people that all like to do the same thing and are all supportive of one another is going to be really helpful,” Kent said. “It’s just going to be really healthy for you mentally to have people that you can share the same interests with and get along with.”
The esports program at St. Francis has quickly been on the ascension.
Kent will join other local recruits, such as Jyelle Miller (Bishop McCort Catholic), Jack Corcoran (Central Cambria) and Daniel Lightner (Penn Cambria).
“We’re really excited about the students we’ve added, and we now offer nine different games – each with their own team,” St. Francis esports coordinator Ethan Wingard said.
“We can have 20 to 30 students in our arena on any given night, and we’re really excited with just how engaged the students have been with the program.”
In her spare time, Kent serves as a Girl Scout and holds certification in crisis intervention training.
She hopes that her commitment to St. Francis could help shepherd an esports program at Cambria Heights.
“I just think it’s a program that a lot of students can benefit from,” Kent said. “It’s something anyone can do.”
Kent is the daughter of David and Jennifer Kent, of Hastings.
