A chance to play softball close to home and major in nursing was a perfect combination for Cambria Heights senior Paige Jones. The southpaw signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her career on the diamond at Pitt-Johnstown during a signing ceremony on Friday.
“I’ve had a lot of looks and a lot of people check me out during travel ball,” Jones said. I really wanted to stay closer to home, and this is 50 minutes away from my house. So it’s not too close, but it’s not too far away. I just really like the campus.”
Jones was recruited as a left-handed pitcher. She will join a Mountain Cats squad led by coach Niki Pecora. Pitt-Johnstown is currently 5-17 and 5-15 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.
Jones' private pitching coach Rob Jarvis assists with the Pitt-Johnstown team.
“The coach is really nice, and my pitching coach helps out with their program,” Jones said. “That definitely was a big push for me. I’m just really excited for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Jones is a three-year letterwinner in softball and basketball at Cambria Heights, where she helped the 2020 basketball team win a District 6 Class 3A title.
The southpaw has a 1.62 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 13 innings this season.
“I feel I can throw pretty hard,” Jones said. “I can switch hit, and I feel I can bring a lot to their program as a leader as well.”
Jones emerged as the team’s No. 1 pitcher in 2019 after starter Abby Lobick (2020 graduate) suffered an injury. As a sophomore, Jones produced a 3.61 ERA and struck out 71 batters in 64 frames. In 109 2/3 career innings, Jones has a 3.13 ERA with 128 punchouts.
“Paige is a special athlete,” Cambria Heights coach Drew Thomas said. “She has proven what hard work and dedication can lead to. She is a very big part of our recent success.”
“She’s a very versatile player and can play multiple positions,” Thomas added. "She’s solid defensively and brings a lot to the table.”
Before hitting the diamond at V.E. Erickson Complex, home of Pitt-Johnstown softball, Jones pinpointed an area of improvement.
“I need to work on hitting from the right side,” Jones said. “ I definitely have a lot of improvement to do there. Obviously it’s a lot harder at the college level, but I think I’m ready to get at it. I’m excited to grow, learn and become a better softball player.”
Jones is the daughter of Jamie and Sherry Jones, of Patton.
