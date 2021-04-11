Paige Jones

Cambria Heights senior Paige Jones signs to continue her academic and softball career at Pitt-Johnstown on Friday, April 9, 2021. Her parents Jamie and Sherry Jones are seated at the table along with (from left) assistant principal Alan DuBreucq, Principal Ken Kerchenske, softball coach Drew Thomas, Superintendent Michael Strasser and Athletic Director James Kane in the back row.

A chance to play softball close to home and major in nursing was a perfect combination for Cambria Heights senior Paige Jones. The southpaw signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her career on the diamond at Pitt-Johnstown during a signing ceremony on Friday. 

“I’ve had a lot of looks and a lot of people check me out during travel ball,” Jones said. I really wanted to stay closer to home, and this is 50 minutes away from my house. So it’s not too close, but it’s not too far away. I just really like the campus.”

Jones was recruited as a left-handed pitcher. She will join a Mountain Cats squad led by coach Niki Pecora. Pitt-Johnstown is currently 5-17 and 5-15 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.

Jones' private pitching coach Rob Jarvis assists with the Pitt-Johnstown team.

“The coach is really nice, and my pitching coach helps out with their program,” Jones said. “That definitely was a big push for me. I’m just really excited for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Jones is a three-year letterwinner in softball and basketball at Cambria Heights, where she helped the 2020 basketball team win a District 6 Class 3A title. 

The southpaw has a 1.62 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 13 innings this season. 

“I feel I can throw pretty hard,” Jones said. “I can switch hit, and I feel I can bring a lot to their program as a leader as well.”

Jones emerged as the team’s No. 1 pitcher in 2019 after starter Abby Lobick (2020 graduate) suffered an injury. As a sophomore, Jones produced a 3.61 ERA and struck out 71 batters in 64 frames. In 109 2/3 career innings, Jones has a 3.13 ERA with 128 punchouts. 

“Paige is a special athlete,” Cambria Heights coach Drew Thomas said. “She has proven what hard work and dedication can lead to. She is a very big part of our recent success.”

“She’s a very versatile player and can play multiple positions,” Thomas added. "She’s solid defensively and brings a lot to the table.”

Before hitting the diamond at V.E. Erickson Complex, home of Pitt-Johnstown softball, Jones pinpointed an area of improvement. 

“I need to work on hitting from the right side,” Jones said. “ I definitely have a lot of improvement to do there. Obviously it’s a lot harder at the college level, but I think I’m ready to get at it. I’m excited to grow, learn and become a better softball player.”

Jones is the daughter of Jamie and Sherry Jones, of Patton.

