Heritage Conference President Jody Rainey said he believes Cambria Heights High School is a good fit to become the conference’s 10th member during the 2021-22 academic calendar year.
He also felt other schools in the Heritage like what the Highlanders athletic and academic programs would bring to the conference, but Rainey said more discussion and a potential vote still must be held before Cambria Heights possibly could fill the spot that will be left open by the pending departure of current member Ligonier Valley for the WPIAL next school year.
On Tuesday, Cambria Heights took an important step as the school’s board of directors voted 8-0 to officially apply to join the Heritage Conference for the 2021 fall sports season. The Highlanders have been a member of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference since it formed in 1989-90.
“They did make formal application in late November or early December,” Rainey said. “We formed a committee. In mid-January there was a group of us from the Heritage who went to Cambria Heights and visited with them, spoke to their committee, their school board members, administration and superintendent.
“We talked about the pros and cons of that type of move,” he said. “I thought it was a productive meeting and sharing of information.”
Rainey said Tuesday’s vote by the Cambria Heights Board was another important step.
“We wanted to reaffirm that they wanted their application to remain active,” Rainey said. “Now we’re looking to have a meeting to discuss their application and report back to our membership our findings and recommendation.”
Changing landscape
Ligonier Valley took steps to leave District 6 and the Heritage Conference in 2019. The move eventually was approved by the conference, District 6, District 7 (WPIAL) and the PIAA.
In November, the Heritage Conference and Bishop Carroll Catholic High School reached a two-year agreement in which the Huskies will play as an independent in football and replace Ligonier Valley on the schedule.
“We definitely are set to play Bishop Carroll in 2020,” said Rainey, who is the principal at Homer-Center High School. “If we would take Cambria Heights (as a member) there would be discussion on how we could continue to incorporate and have Bishop Carroll be a part of it. I think that additional game with Bishop Carroll for football is good for our conference as well.
“We have a contract and agreement that If we did pick up a 10th team and they could play by the 2021 season, and as long as we notify Bishop Carroll by November 2020, we do have an out clause (for the 2021 season).”
Cambria Heights Principal Ken Kerchenske said academic, athletic and geographic factors played a role in the board’s unanimous vote.
“The board commented that geographically we're close to some Heritage Conference schools,” Kerchenske said.
“Recently, with the football schedule we have not been able to play Northern Cambria, our rival. To renew that rivalry in not only football but all sports means a lot. They’re only 8 miles away. The years we were able to renew the Coal Bowl the communities came out and supported it.”
Northern Cambria is a member of the Heritage Conference, which also includes Blairsville, Homer-Center, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, Saltsburg, United and West Shamokin as well as Ligonier Valley for the remainder of this school year.
‘More than athletics’
“The Heritage Conference is more than athletics,” Kerchenske said. “They have Robotics. Art recognition. Music recognition.
“There was a lot to consider. It’s exciting,” he said. “If the Heritage accepts us, we looked at all options. We didn’t want any hard feelings from Laurel Highlands schools. We’re close to schools there too – Central Cambria and Penn Cambria.
“This was a new opportunity for us.”
One of the concerns addressed on Tuesday involved boys and girls soccer, two popular programs at Cambria Heights.
“The Heritage has three schools with boys soccer – West Shamokin, Northern Cambria and United – and two that have girls soccer – Northern Cambria and United,” Kerchenske said. “Prior to our board taking that vote they had our athletic director reach out to some other schools to see if they’d be able to add us to their schedule in future seasons. They certainly weren’t willing to sacrifice that program to make the move.”
Rainey said there is no timeframe set to hold a vote, though he said a decision probably will be made “sooner than later.”
“If we do accept them and they decide, ‘Yes,’ my understanding is they’d be ready to play in 2021,” Rainey said.
“They would come in on the boys program as our second largest school between Marion Center and Northern Cambria.
“Size-wise they are very comparable to Marion Center.”
According to figures posted on the PIAA website, Cambria Heights’ male enrollment is 160 in grade 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 year and the female enrollment is 174, which would be the highest total in the conference.
Marion Center is listed as having a male enrollment of 165 on the PIAA site.
“What makes the Heritage Conference unique and in my opinion an elite conference are the things we do outside of the competition,” Rainey added.
“Athletics, academics and arts. From that aspect, they’re a pretty good fit in my opinion.”
