EBENSBURG – Though it had been a decade since the Cambria Heights girls basketball team has earned a spot in the state playoffs, it boasted the poise of a perennial contender.
Contesting with East Allegheny – the No. 5 seed from District 7 – during the PIAA Class AAA preliminary round Friday at Central Cambria Middle School, the reigning District 6 champions used momentum to their advantage against a young and inexperienced team.
Twenty-two points from senior Abby Lobick led the way as Cambria Heights coasted past the Wildcats, taking home a 64-40 victory.
“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” said Lobick, who helped earn the program’s first state playoff victory since 2010.
“We’ve been proving it to ourselves and to those that said we couldn’t do it. This is really big for us.”
Cambria Heights (24-3) rattled the young Wildcats from the onset.
Following a 3-pointer by Emily Henry to open the game, Lobick sunk a pair of treys to extend the Highlanders to an early 11-4 lead.
Working out of the half-court set, the Highlanders forced East Allegheny (13-12) into several mistakes – including 11 turnovers in the second half.
Kirsten Weakland, who accrued a few bumps and bruises along the way, forced five of those turnovers to allow the Highlanders to race down the court uncontested.
“I think I was the smallest girl out there tonight, but I really didn’t care,” said Kirsten Weakland, who was even victim of an accidental punch to the mouth from her sister, Chloe, in the first half.
“I was willing to put my body on the line just to make sure my teammates could get the ball in transition and score.”
With Weakland laying her body down to force turnovers, Cambria Heights was fueled off the transition game and scored seven-straight points off the fast break midway through the third quarter.
But unlike their opponent, the Highlanders were able to score in several different fashions.
Chloe Weakland posted seven buckets and 17 points, with many of her points tallied from a dribble-drive philosophy.
If the lane to the hoop closed, the Highlanders typically found the kick outside as well.
Eight assists courtesy of Paige Jones helped Cambria Heights endure an 11-0 run through the third quarter.
“I drove and kicked the ball a lot,” Jones said. “We just tried to find the open girl.”
East Allegheny deployed a two-shot system that relied heavily on the rebound.
The Wildcats played fast and physical, and center Abby Henderson wreaked havoc on the boards with 16 rebounds and nine points.
Six rebounds in the third quarter by Henderson allowed the Wildcats to stay alive.
“When the first shot goes up, we have to box out,” said junior Snedden, who recorded five rebounds, three blocks and two steals. “We talk and communicate really well. We just have to limit that second shot.”
The physical game eventually took a toll on East Allegheny.
Henderson missed time with an injury late in the first half, and she exited the game early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
Casmere Johnson (team-high 12 points) fouled out midway through the fourth, and the Wildcats mustered only four points in the final stanza as Cambria Heights netted 19 to close out the game.
With the victory, Cambria Heights advances to the Round of 16 to face District 3 runner-up Trinity Tuesday, March 10 at a site and time yet to be determined.
The Shamrocks come off the heels of a 62-35 triumph over Central Columbia.
“We’re just taking this one game at a time,” Kirsten Weakland said. “We just need to play our basketball and play as a team.”
