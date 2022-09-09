BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. – Tanner Trybus scored three touchdowns, and Ty Stockley threw for two scores in Cambria Heights’ 35-14 victory against still-winless River Valley in a Heritage Conference football game on Friday night at Ernie Widmar Field at Memorial Stadium.
Trybus ran for two scores (11 and 5 yards) and snagged a perfectly-thrown 21-yard dart from Stockley. Trybus rushed for a game-best 145 yards.
Stockley completed 3 of 5 passes for 104 yards.
The Highlanders (2-1) tried to take advantage of what coach Jarrod Lewis found to be favorable passing scenarios in the first half.
“We try to go with what teams give us. and we thought we liked some of our matchups in the passing game. and we tried to take advantage of them tonight,” Lewis said.
“I think we have the capability to do so,” said Cambria Heights senior Joseph Snedden, who caught a 50-yard scoring pass from Stockley. “We just need to get out of our own heads at times when it comes to that kind of stuff.”
River Valley answered Trybus’ first touchdown with a 78-yard touchdown run by Sam Yanits.
The Panthers (0-3) gained 108 of their 145 rushing yards in the first half.
“Our offensive line was actually getting a push in the first half,” River Valley coach Jess Houser said. “The defensive line was getting a push. We were able to run the ball and execute.”
“In the second half, it was just big plays,” Lewis said. “On the first touchdown, we had them shut down and we lost back-side contain. When we get in trouble defensively, we don’t keep gap integrity. So (we need to) improve that.”
Stockley followed his touchdown strike to Trybus with his long strike Snedden.
“It was supposed to be a flat. But the defender got a good hit off of it,” Snedden said. “I was there, and I saw the ball, and I went up for it, caught it. I turned around and saw no one was there. and I went right into the end zone.”
Quentin Witmer drew River Valley within a touchdown with a 4-yard scoring run. The Panthers had a chance to tie the score before halftime, but the possession stalled.
Panthers quarterback Luke Woodring completed 9 of 15 passes for 96 yards. He was intercepted once.
Houser did not sense any despair even after that stalled drive.
“The kids were still up. We figured if we get a turnover, we’d get right back in this,” he said.
“But we have to be able to shut them down in the second half. We have to be fired up and ready to go.”
Touchdown runs by Stockley (3 yards) and Trybus (5 yards) put Cambria Heights ahead by three scores entering what proved to be a scoreless fourth quarter.
“I was pleased with our offensive line in the first half,” Houser said. “In the second half, we didn’t get onto the second level. We have to work on our tight ends blocking.”
Cambria Heights re-established its ground game in the second half. The Highlanders rushed for 128 yards over the final 24 minutes.
“In the second half we just went back to playing Cambria Heights smash-mouth football,” Lewis said. “I was proud of the way we came out in the second half. We came out in the second half, we needed to score. We did that.”
We needed a stop, and we needed that.”
Houser, for the second consecutive week, came away bewildered by his team’s performance in the second half.
“In the second half, we came out flat,” Houser said. “I don’t know what’s going on with these guys. That’s two weeks in a row we’re down a touchdown at halftime, and we came out flat. We’ve got to start putting a full game together.”
