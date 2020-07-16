Recent Cambria Heights High School graduate Emily Henry will take her talents to nearby Mount Aloysius College to major in nursing and continue her volleyball career.
“The first school I looked into was Mount Aloysius,” Henry said. “I loved the campus and everyone seemed so nice. I continued to look into Penn State Altoona and I also heard from the Pitt-Bradford coach about playing there. Penn State Altoona was so beautiful and Pitt Bradford’s volleyball coach was very nice. In the end, I chose Mount Aloysius College because it has such an amazing nursing program, I loved the girls on the volleyball team and the coaches, and it is close to home.”
Henry earned four letters in basketball, three in volleyball and a pair in track and field.
The 5-foot-10 middle blocker led the Highlanders with 273 kills and 73 blocks last fall to earn a spot on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class AA all-state team. For her career, Henry totaled 634 kills and 182 total blocks.
Last fall, Cambria Heights (18-4) advanced to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship game, where it fell to three-time champ Central Cambria.
“We are so proud of Emily,” Cambria Heights volleyball coach Doug Farabaugh said. “She’s a phenomenal athlete and an even harder worker. She excelled in every sport she played, and I have no doubt in my mind that she’s going to have a big impact with the Mount.”
Henry was also a starter on the basketball team, helping the Highlanders advance to the 2019-20 PIAA quarterfinals for the first time in program history. Cambria Heights finished 25-3 as COVID-19 ended the state tournament prematurely. Henry compiled 736 career points, 404 rebounds, 159 steals and 60 blocks. In March, Cambria Heights won its first District 6 basketball crown since 1984.
Henry was an all-conference performer in track and field and volleyball in 2019.
Henry will join a Mount Aloysius program that went 18-10 in 2019. The roster is made up of local graduates Machala Gibbons (Bishop McCort Catholic), Ava Myers (Bishop Carroll Catholic), Caitlyn Papcun (Portage), Ashlee Parrish (Northern Cambria), Sydney Shaffer (Central Cambria) and Kylie Wadsworth (Forest Hills).
“The sports program at the Mount is full of so many great athletes,” Henry said. “Everyone is so hard-working and determined. I loved their love of sports and how well they work as one. Everyone is so kind and I felt so welcomed into the program. Even though I haven’t been able to get together with any of the players, we have still been keeping in touch and texting each other.”
Henry reflected on her memorable time at Cambria Heights.
“I am so beyond proud to have been able to be a Highlander these past 13 years,” she said. “My high school career has been truly unforgettable. I’m so lucky to have played with the best people, have had the best coaches, and for all of the love and support from our fans these past couple of years.
“I have learned so much about sports and even more about life. I wouldn’t trade these years for the world, and time sure does fly by when you’re having fun.”
The daughter of Mark and Sharon Henry, of Carrolltown, plans on getting her associate’s degree in nursing and going back for further education.
