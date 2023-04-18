NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. – Penn State Altoona sophomore Avery Farabaugh earned a spot on the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference men's volleyball third team.
Farabaugh, the Cambria Heights graduate and outside/middle hitter for the Lions, stepped into a starting role in his second year with the program and became one of the most productive players in the AMCC.
Farabaugh played in 23 of Penn State Altoona’s 24 matches. Among all players in the conference, Farabaugh ranked seventh in kills (230) and points (273.5), eighth in solo blocks (15), 10th in kills per set (2.64), 11th in points per set (3.1), 21st in service aces (19) and total blocks (34), 29th in blocks per set (0.39), 30th in aces per set (0.22), 32nd in digs (130), 33rd in block assists (19), 34th in hitting percentage (.115) and 43rd in digs per set (1.49).
