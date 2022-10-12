Queens College freshman outside hitter Kendall Conrad was named East Coast Conference Rookie of the Week for the second time this season.
The Cambria Heights graduate notched 25 kills, five digs and four blocks as Queens went 3-0. Conrad tallied a match-high 16 kills to go with three blocks in a five-set victory over Le Moyne.
The 5-foot-11 Carrolltown native has 163 kills (second on team), 63 digs, 28 blocks (fourth) and three aces this season.
