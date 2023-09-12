Queens College sophomore outside hitter Kendall Conrad was named East Coast Conference player of the week on Monday.
The Cambria Heights graduate helped the Knights go 4-0. Conrad recorded 49 kills, 33 digs, nine service aces and eight blocks throughout the week. The Carrolltown native produced her second double-double of the season with 14 kills and a career-high 15 digs against Wilmington. She added a career-high five aces in the match.
Conrad has compiled 85 kills, 59 digs, 13 aces and 11 blocks this season for the 6-1 Knights. She has recorded 10 or more kills in all seven matches.
