Kendall Conrad

Queens College's Kendall Conrad elevates for an attack in this undated photo.

 Queens College

Queens College sophomore outside hitter Kendall Conrad was named East Coast Conference player of the week on Monday.

The Cambria Heights graduate helped the Knights go 4-0. Conrad recorded 49 kills, 33 digs, nine service aces and eight blocks throughout the week. The Carrolltown native produced her second double-double of the season with 14 kills and a career-high 15 digs against Wilmington. She added a career-high five aces in the match. 

Conrad has compiled 85 kills, 59 digs, 13 aces and 11 blocks this season for the 6-1 Knights. She has recorded 10 or more kills in all seven matches.

