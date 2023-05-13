ERIE, Pa. – The Penn State Altoona softball team won its third Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference tournament championship in program history on Saturday with 10-2 and 9-4 victories over No. 1 seed Penn State Behrend.
The Lions went 6-1 over the three-day tournament.
Entering championship Saturday of the double-elimination tournament, No. 3 seed Penn State Altoona (25-12) needed to defeat nPenn State Behrend (23-19) twice on its home field to win the AMCC.
With its AMCC championship win, Penn State Altoona earns the conference’s automatic qualification to compete in the NCAA Division III tournament. The Lions will head to an NCAA regional later this upcoming week, with the announcement of full matchups expected to come on Monday.
In the first game, Penn State Altoona prevailed 10-2 in six innings. Penn State Altoona snapped a nine-game losing streak to Penn State Behrend with a convincing win in the opening contest of Saturday’s AMCC championship series.
Five different Penn State Altoona hitters finished with a multi-hit game.
Madalyn Maynard went 3-for-4 at the plate for Penn State Altoona with three runs batted in, and Cambria Heights graduate Karli Storm was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, a run scored, and a walk. Gianna Hoppel was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a walk, Madison Peters was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk, and Alyssa Fisher went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Hanna Lauck finished with two runs scored, one RBI and one walk.
In the pitching circle, Peters tossed a complete game to earn her 18th victory of the season. The right-hander allowed just two runs on four hits and no walks, and she struck out three batters.
Penn State Altoona made a statement to start Saturday’s opening game by getting six runs across in the top of the first. With the bases loaded and one out, back-to-back bases-loaded walks drawn by Storm and Lauck brought in the first two runs, and Peters helped her own cause with an RBI single to right. After a Penn State Behrend pitching change, Maynard drove in a pair with her base hit to left, and Fisher’s RBI single down the left-field line made it 6-0.
Penn State Behrend answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, when Jocelyn McNany’s two-run homer to left trimmed the Penn State Altoona lead to 6-2.
Peters and the Lions kept Penn State Behrend off the scoreboard the rest of the way, and the Lions added to their run total later in the contest.
In the top of the fourth, Storm’s two-out, two-run double to left made it 8-2. Penn State Altoona expanded its advantage to eight in the sixth, when back-to-back two-out RBI hits from Peters and Maynard put the Lions’ lead at 10-2.
Penn State Altoona again established a big lead early in the second game. The Lions scored five runs in the top of the first and led by as many as seven, posting another emphatic win over 2022’s AMCC champions.
The Lions’ offense continued to find success at the plate, as six different hitters finished with two or more hits.
Fisher was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Hoppel was also 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
Aubrey Dotts finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, and Brooke Colledge went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Maynard and Storm both finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base, with Storm driving in two runs and Maynard recording one RBI.
Madison Lucas was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Peters also had a hit and an RBI, and Lauck scored one run and walked once.
Peters picked up her 19th win in the pitching circle with another complete game. In seven innings, she limited Penn State Behrend to two earned runs on five hits and a walk, and she notched two strikeouts.
Fisher opened the first frame with a triple down the right-field line, and she scored when Colledge hit a sacrifice fly to center. RBI singles from Storm, Peters and Maynard drove in three more runs for the Lions, and Lauck came home when Dotts was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 5-0.
Penn State Behrend came up with a two-out hit to get on the board in the bottom of the third. With two away, McNany’s two-run single to left cut the Penn State Altoona lead to three, 5-2.
Penn State Altoona answered quickly, getting a run back in the top of the fourth on Storm’s RBI single to right. In the fifth, Fisher’s two-run double to right-center field and Hoppel’s RBI fielder’s choice gave the Lions a seven-run advantage, 9-2.
Behrend scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run home run from Sierra Williams, but Penn State Altoona shut down any comeback hopes by the home team, finishing the inning without allowing any further damage to clinch its third AMCC championship win.
Colledge, Peters and Storm were selected to the AMCC all-tournament team. Storm is hitting .409 with one home run, nine doubles, two triples, eight stolen bases, 31 RBIs, a .500 on-base percentage and a .555 slugging percentage. Storm has drawn 19 walks compared to 15 strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.