ARMAGH, Pa. – A couple of standouts led the way for the United boys’ and Cambria Heights girls’ in capturing their respective team titles at the Heritage Conference championships, but it was the depth of both squads that solidified those titles at Thomas J. Madill Stadium on Wednesday evening.
The United boys’ team, now winners of the Heritage dual-meet, Indiana County meet, West Central Coaches Association and the Heritage team titles, posted 148 points, 60 more than second-place Penns Manor’s 88.
“Last year, the guys came up short in terms of where they wanted to be in the Heritage Conference,” United coach Bob Penrose said. “So, they came into the season telling me that we are going to win it this year.
“We are going to do what we have to do and accomplish what we want to accomplish. They just put so much work into this season and my seniors set the standard for the younger guys.
“We are going to miss those leaders.”
One of those leaders that Penrose is talking about is senior Ty Gapshes, who finished first in both the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.44 and in the 300 hurdles at 42.71.
“It was my goal,” Gapshes said. “I wanted to win both hurdles and wanted to get those points for the team. At the beginning of the season Coach Penrose told us that he thought we had a shot at winning this.
“After winning the county meet, we were confident that if we did well, we could get this win. It was one of our team goals.”
Freshman Matthew Beaver was also a two-time event winner for the Lions, capturing the top spot in the 1600-meter race (4:59.29) and along with Ruardon Butler, Colton Henning, and Connor Rosko, finished first as part of the 3200 relay team.
United’s Bridger Blankenbicker cleared 13-6 in the pole vault, and sophomore Colton Henning ran the 3200-meter run in 10:28.66, both claimed first place finishes.
Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers won the long jump and helped the Colts’ finish in third place with 67 points. Cambria Heights, the 2022 Heritage boys’ champion, finished in fourth with 65 points, followed by Homer-Center (52), Portage (48), River Valley (46), Marion Center (33), and Purchase Line (10).
Cambria Heights’ Tanner Trybus (triple jump), and Portage sophomore Bode Layo (high jump) also won events. Layo also finished third in the javelin and fourth in the shot put.
It was freshman Brielle McMillen who led the Cambria Heights girls’ to a close 116-104 first place finish over Marion Center.
McMillen won the long jump (15-3) and triple jump (34-4), helped the Highlanders 400-meter relay team claim second place, and scored a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter run.
“It means so much to me because there is so much great competition at this event,” McMillen said. “Of course, everyone is here to win, and everyone wants to do their best, but my goal was to come out here and jump the best that I could.
“I felt better in the triple jump and don’t normally run the 400 but at the end of the day, you do what’s best for your team.”
“Brielle is a beast,” Cambria Heights girls coach Tammy Nagel said. “Obviously getting two firsts, a second, and she hates the 400 but does it for the team and do get points for the team. That says a lot about her character.”
Teammate Rachael McClellan also took first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.22.
Quite possibly the most dominant performance came from Portage junior Cami Burkett, who set a new meet record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.33.
The record (12.5) was previously held by Northern Cambria’s Janae Dunchack since 2010.
Burkett, who also took first place in the 200 meters with a time of 26:01, helped the Mustangs place a distant third with 68 points. Purchase Line (53) finished fourth, followed by United (47) and Penns Manor (47), Homer-Center (46), Northern Cambria (38) and River Valley (38).
Sarah Marshall (United) finished ahead of the field in the 300-meter hurdles and Northern Cambria’s relay team consisting of Lauren McCombie, Madison Hassen, Teagan Pala and Taylee Pala won the 400 meter relay.
“Words can’t express how proud I am of them,” Nagel concluded on the Highlanders’ title. “Going into this we talked about not settling and going after each event and doing the best that we can. Every day these girls put everything they have into practice, and this is our showcase. So, to come out on top it says a lot about their determination.”
