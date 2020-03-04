For the first time in a decade, the Cambria Heights girls basketball team will compete in a PIAA Tournament game on Friday night. The Highlanders claimed their first District 6 title since 1984 with a 49-37 victory over top-seeded Tyrone last Friday.
Although the 23-3 squad is new to this stage, an experienced core consisting of three seniors and two juniors in the starting lineup has coach Amber Fees optimistic heading into a Class AAA first-round clash against District 7-5 East Allegheny (13-11), which takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Central Cambria High School.
“Having a veteran team is a huge advantage at this point of the season,” Fees said. “It’s a long season and sometimes kids are ready to move on to spring sports. These girls are enjoying every moment and they don’t want the season to end. Our pregame preparation is what will help us on this unfamiliar stage.”
Seniors Emily Henry, Abby Lobick and Chloe Weakland and juniors Jade Snedden and Kirsten Weakland are the starters. Juniors Abbie Baker and Paige Jones give the Highlanders quality depth.
Lobick and Chloe Weakland, a Mansfield signee who tallied a game-high 19 points against Tyrone, are both 1,000-point scorers.
After falling a win short of advancing to the state playoffs last season, the Highlanders are poised to make their run count starting on Friday.
“It’s always unique to prepare for a team that we have never played, and haven’t had the opportunity to see them in person,” Fees said.
“That’s where film comes into play and we have spent numerous hours preparing for East Allegheny. I feel that our girls have dedicated themselves to this run in (the state tournament) and are doing everything I ask them to do.”
In last Friday’s district title game at Mount Aloysius, a sea of Columbia blue and scarlet filled the stands. Another strong contingent is expected to welcome the Highlanders south when they make the short trek to Central Cambria.
“The community support has been unbelievable this year,” Fees said. “From former players, students and faculty at the school, local businesses and organizations, the support has been overwhelming. The sense of pride in the community is what has made this season so enjoyable for the team.”
East Allegheny lost 70-58 to eventual Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League champ Mohawk in the quarterfinals.
“East Allegheny is in the state playoffs for a reason,” Fees said. “They are a very scrappy team that hustles on both ends of the court. Their girls are long and athletic, which means we have to take care of the ball. Our girls must play disciplined defense and show up on the boards.”
The Wildcats last appeared in the state playoffs in 2018, when they advanced to the semifinals. East Allegheny lost two close calls to 7-3 finisher Carlynton (40-38 and 57-53).
Friday's winner will meet the victor of 3-2 Trinity (19-6) and 4-3 Central Columbia (16-10) on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
In other games on Friday:
• District 5 Class AA runner-up Windber (18-7) meets District 6 and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champ Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (20-6) in a 6 p.m. contest at Mount Aloysius.
Windber is in the state playoffs for the third consecutive season. The Ramblers lost a 65-45 decision to Everett in the District 5 title game. Windber is led in scoring by senior 1,000-point scorer Alayna Elliott (15.2 points per game) and sophomore Gina Gaye (14.2). Junior Amanda Cominsky averages 9.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest.
Bishop Guilfoyle has reeled off six straight wins, which includes victories over previously unbeaten Forest Hills and Penns Manor in a district title game that went into overtime.
The Marauders captured the LHAC title as the fourth and final seed.
• 6-4 Bishop McCort (14-11) faces off with District 7 Class AA victor Bishop Canevin (19-6) in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Peters Township High School.
The Crimson Crushers return to the state playoffs after a year hiatus. Bishop McCort fell 62-59 to two-time PIAA champion Bellwood-Antis in the District 6 consolation game.
Senior Mikayla Martin (14.8 ppg) led all scorers with 24 points. Mount St. Mary’s recruit Bella Hunt, who averages 16.1 points and 10.9 boards per game, added 15 points and nine rebounds for Bishop McCort.
Lexi Martin (12.9) and Bailey Shriver (11.2) also average in double figures.
The Crusaders defeated Laurel 50-41 for their fourth WPIAL title in five seasons. St. Francis signee Diajha Allen led Bishop Canevin with 21 points in the victory over Laurel, senior Alyssa Pollice added 12 points.
• 6-4 United (20-6) matches up with District 7 Class AAA winner Mohawk (22-3) in a 7:30 p.m. fray at New Castle High School.
The Lions fell 65-55 to Penn Cambria in the District 6 consolation game. Junior 1,000-point scorer Maizee Fry, who averages 15.7 points and 11.3 boards per game, compiled 18 points and nine rebounds. Brook Murlin chipped in 16 points.
Mohawk upended Beaver 44-26 to claim its first District 7 championship. Nadia Lape tallied 14 points for the Warriors.
• 6-3 Penn Cambria (15-10) faces three-time District 9 Class AAA champion Brookville (12-11) at 6:30 p.m. at Clarion University.
Seniors Lora Davis and Madison Grove both produced 22 points for the Panthers in a 65-55 victory over United to earn the third seed. Davis averages 14.7 points and 10.1 boards per game. After not advancing to the PIAA playoffs since 1993, the Panthers return for a second straight season.
Brookville topped Moniteau 64-58 in overtime for District 9 gold. Lauren Hergert (18 points and 11 rebounds) and Marcy Schindler (15 points and 13 rebounds) each posted double-doubles for Brookville.
On the boys side:
• District 5 Class A champion Berlin Brothersvalley (26-1) meets District 7-5 Geibel Catholic (15-9) in a 8 p.m. contest at Pitt-Johnstown.
The Mountaineers, winners of the WestPAC, have won seven straight games since enduring their only setback on Feb. 6 to Shade. Berlin, averaging 77.4 points per game with seven games scoring at least 90 points, is in the PIAA playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Berlin knocked off rival Shade for the third time in four meetings to earn the district title. Elijah Sechler (18.5), Will Spochart (17.7), Cole Blubaugh (10.7) and Abe Countryman (10.2) lead the Mountaineers in scoring.
The Gators lost to eventual District 7 champion Vincentian Academy 99-51 in the quarterfinals. Four Geibel Catholic players average at least 11.8 points per game, led by senior Enzo Fetsko’s scoring average of 19 per game.
• District 5 Class A runner-up Shade (24-3) faces 7-3 Nazareth Prep (17-8) in a 5 p.m. matchup at Pitt-Johnstown, the first game of a tripleheader at the site.
The Panthers look to rebound from a 64-38 loss to rival Berlin Brothersvalley in the District 5 championship game.
The output of 38 points was the team’s lowest total since scoring 51 points on Dec. 20. All three of Shade’s losses have come to Berlin. Vince Fyock (21.3 points per game), Kaden Koleszarik (16.2) and Tyler Valine (11.3) top the Panthers, making their third straight PIAA playoff appearance, in scoring.
These same two teams met in last year’s second round. Nazareth Prep prevailed 67-61. The Saints had their seven-game winning streak snapped by a 65-54 loss to eventual District 7 champ Vincentian Academy in the semifinals.
• District 6 Class A titlist Bishop Carroll (15-9) matches up with 9-3 Clarion-Limestone (21-5) in a 6 p.m. meeting at Richland High School.
The Huskies defeated Williamsburg 67-47 last Wednesday for District 6 gold, the program’s second title in three seasons. Senior all-state guard Tristan McDannell compiled a game-high 19 points.
Bishop Carroll and Clarion-Limestone last met in the first round of the 2014 PIAA playoffs, with the Huskies prevailing 81-42 before advancing to the semifinals. Clarion-Limestone is led by junior Hayden Callen (19.8 points per game) and senior Deion Deas (19.2).
• Repeat District 5-8 Class AAAA champ Bedford (17-7) meets 10-2 Grove City (16-9) for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Windber Area High School.
The Bisons won their second straight subregional crown with a 67-65 triumph over Westinghouse. Bedford, led by junior 1,000-point scorer Steven Ressler, has not played since Feb. 20. The same two teams met in last year’s PIAA first round. Grove City prevailed 67-52.
Grove City fell 70-42 to Hickory in the District 10 title game. Senior Danny Timko leads the Eagles with a 17.7 points per game average.
• Two-time District 6 Class AAAAA winner Greater Johnstown (22-3) faces off with 3-6 Shippensburg (19-8) in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Richland High School.
The Trojans make their fourth straight appearance in the PIAA playoffs after winning their second straight district crown with a 57-53 victory over Hollidaysburg on Feb. 22. Junior forward Joziah Wyatt-Taylor provided 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champs.
Shippensburg lost a 87-65 decision to William Penn to finish in sixth place in District 3. The Greyhounds last advanced to the state playoffs in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.