EBENSBURG – For a banner that typically boasts past success for most teams, the Cambria Heights girls basketball team has been haunted by it.
In the Cambria Heights High School gymnasium, a banner hangs high on the wall with the lonely number “1983,” signifying the only time the program ever won a district championship.
After defeating No. 6 Penn Cambria during the District 6 Class AAA semifinal Tuesday night at Central Cambria High School, the Lady Highlanders are in prime position to add another number to that banner.
Cambria Heights defeated the Panthers, 61-47, to advance to the district championship this Friday against top-seeded Tyrone.
“Our banner says ‘1983.’ That’s it,” said Cambria Heights junior Kirsten Weakland, who netted eight points in the victory. “Everyone else’s banner says ‘2001’ or ‘2010.’ We have one number up there from so many years ago. We want to bring a championship back to CH.”
The Highlanders (22-3) faced a tough challenge in the early goings against the defending district champions.
The Panthers (14-10) deployed their signature press and caused commotion early with six forced turnovers in the first quarter.
As the game wore on, however, Cambria Heights found its rhythm on the breakout and failed to fall victim to the full-court trap.
“We know they press. They press every time we play them,” Heights senior Chloe Weakland (11 points) said. “During practice yesterday, we put 10 of our JV girls on the court and practiced evading them. We did really well, and I think that really helped with our confidence. We knew if we could evade 10 girls, then we could do it with five.”
The Panthers held it to a one-possession game coming out of the lockers, but a personal 5-0 run from Jade Snedden along with 3s from Kirsten Weakland and Abby Lobick propelled the Highlanders to a double-digit lead with 10 minutes remaining.
“Once our confidence got up, I think that really helped,” said Lobick, who posted a game-high 21 points. “Once we got up on them, I think we all said ‘We have to do this. We have to get this done.’ Everything sort of just fell into place then.”
With the full-court set not as effective and the game starting to slip away, Penn Cambria was forced to take chances.
Lora Davis connected once from beyond the arc, but the Panthers simply couldn’t get many of their opportunities to fall.
“We wanted to slow it down a little bit more. I thought we rushed a couple of our shots,” Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme said. “When you try to take a bunch of girls that I’m pushing to go 100 miles per hour and slow it back to 25, it was going to be a big mental challenge.”
Penn Cambria attempted to recoup some of its scoring woes in the paint.
Though Daijah Lilly helped set up second-chance opportunities early, Heights was able to control the boards for the majority of the second half.
“We knew that they were a second-shot team,” Heights senior Emily Henry said. “They needed the rebound, and they were good at putting it back up. We knew if we could stop them there, that would limit their amount of points.”
Heights now prepares to face top-seeded Tyrone this Friday in the District 6 Class AAA championship at Mount Aloysius College.
The Golden Eagles come off a 62-51 victory over United. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.
“We have to block their drives,” Kirsten Weakland said. “They have some shooters, but they’re not very consistent… If they’re off, we have to stop their drives. If they’re on, we’ll just have to readjust. But I believe in this team. We’re ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.