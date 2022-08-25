PATTON, Pa. – Cambria Heights High School football coach Jarrod Lewis isn’t one to let his players become so caught up with what they’ve done that they lose vision of the work it took to get that far and the goals that remain ahead.
It’s difficult, though, for the veteran mentor to temper the enthusiasm his Highlanders possess following up an undefeated run through the Heritage Conference schedule in their first season in the league.
“I think that we are fully equipped with the people and the coaching staff that we have to go undefeated again this year,” Highlanders senior tight end/defensive end Joe Snedden said confidently. “My goals are the same as everybody else’s on the team: go undefeated and win the conference again.”
It’s hard to fault Snedden’s swagger. Cambria Heights didn’t just go 9-0 in the Heritage in 2021.
The Highlanders dominated the conference.
The closest win was by nine points at Homer-Center, tabbed by Heritage Conference coaches as a slight favorite over Cambria Heights this preseason.
The next tightest margin was 13 points at River Valley.
Only one other Heritage contest was decided by fewer than 21 points. Cambria Heights wound up 9-2, losing to Windber in the Appalachian Bowl and Forest Hills in the District 6 Class 2A quarterfinals.
“Last season almost seemed like a movie,” senior halfback/cornerback Tanner Trybus said.
“That’s one way I can put it. Being Heritage champs, going undefeated in the regular season and making it to the playoffs were just a few of our goals last year. This year, we’re hoping to come out and go a step further than last year. We have more starters coming back on offense and defense this year and that just shows we can be greater.”
Yes, that’s the scary proposition for the Heritage Conference competition. Cambria Heights’ 2021 team actually was dominated by underclassmen. Certainly, seniors such as Ryan Haluska, Tanner Hite and Bailey Horvath were in the spotlight much of the time, but this team returns eight starters on offense, six on defense and one of the best kickers in the conference, Zech Scott.
Four of the five starters on the offensive line that paved the way for a bludgeoning running game that amassed more than 300 yards five times return. Cambria Heights averaged more than 260 yards on the ground as Haluska rushed for 1,025 yards and quarterback Ty Stockley 843.
“With a great line, you can control the game on both sides of the ball. To bring back that many linemen is huge for us,” Stockley said. “Anything short of a conference title is a failure.
Anything short of a D6 championship is also a failure. Big goals for this season is a way to put it.”
Stockley also was a huge part of a Highlanders defense that pitched three shutouts and held four other opponents to two touchdowns or fewer, tying Snedden for team high with 3.5 sacks.
While acknowledging this year’s defense has to fill about half its starting spots, Lewis thinks this year’s unit might be even more athletic. As for the backfield, senior Lucas Storm and sophomore Garrett Jasper are vying to take over for Haluska as the Highlanders’ fullback, while Scott, a senior, and sophomore Marshall Eckenrode contend to inherit the tailback spot from Hite.
The schedule is favorable, with the Highlanders drawing Homer-Center and well-regarded conference newcomer Portage at home. The showdown with Homer-Center, which could be for the conference title if the coaches’ prognostications are accurate, takes place on Oct. 7.
“We had a lot of firsts last season,” Lewis said. “The nice thing is we return eight starters on offense and six on defense. Those kids had a taste of what that feels like. I’m sure they’re hungry to get back. Maybe they have those same goals. Maybe they have more in addition to those.”
