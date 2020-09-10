PATTON – Cambria Heights has yet to play one snap in the 2020 high school football season, but it’s already determined one of the biggest winners: the Highlanders’ moms.
They won’t have to be trying to get mud and grass stains out of their sons’ uniforms this fall.
“It’ll be clean,” senior tight end-linebacker Ian Eckenrode joked. “They might have to take out little rubber pieces, though.”
In a move that’s part of a trend of sweeping, revolutionary change in the Highlander program, Heights is going to an artificial field surface this season – which will be officially unveiled in Saturday’s Laurel Highlands Conference home opener against Greater Johnstown, although the team has been practicing on it for a couple of months.
“We’re so excited,” senior lineman Hayden Malloy said. “It’s a big upgrade for us. I truly think it’s going to help us this season. We’ve played on turf fields before. It’s a lot different, and we like it a lot.”
Heights and Central Cambria this year bring to eight the number of LHAC football teams playing on turf. The only holdouts remaining in the conference are Bedford, Chestnut Ridge, Penn Cambria and Westmont Hilltop.
Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said installing turf almost was a necessity. His football team moved to the field adjacent to the high school from Patton Stadium – which actually is older than the school district – in the middle of last year and, for the first time, shared a venue not only with junior varsity and junior high football but varsity and junior high boys’ and girls’ soccer.
“Already, last year, with a fraction of those events and great weather, the field was in rough shape,” said Lewis, who is entering his 10th year at the helm. “We think we have one of the nicest facilities in the conference now.”
It won’t be one of the nicest facilities in the Laurel Highlands Conference next year, though, because that’s when the Highlanders begin play as a member of the Heritage Conference. In less than two full years, Heights will have changed is home field, its playing surface and its league affiliation.
Another thing that might change this season is the Highlanders’ offensive personality.
Under Lewis, more often than not, Cambria Heights’ preferred method of moving the ball was a 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust style power running game that seemed perfectly suited for ancient Patton Stadium and its often muddy or frozen-dirt turf.
Last year, Tyler Trybus ran the ball 297 times for 1,486 yards and 21 touchdowns behind a rugged line captained by 240-pound Noah Donahue as the Highlanders finished 5-6, nearly upending Bellwood-Antis in the opening round of the District 6 Class AA playoffs.
In fact, in the past seven years, Cambria Heights has thrown the ball more than 90 times just twice.
This season, however, Lewis welcomes back seven offensive starters, including quarterback Ryan Bearer, elusive slotback Jared Fox, receivers who accounted for all but five of the team’s receptions last year and Zach Weakland and Molloy in the trenches.
Lewis didn’t think playing on an artificial surface would alter his play-calling philosophy.
That said, a field without divots and mud puddles might be coming at the perfect time for these particular Highlanders.
“We’re always prided ourselves on being an all-weather, all-situation type of team, but I do think our personnel dictates what we do,” Lewis said. “Having a three-year starting quarterback, we have basically every receiver who caught a ball last year coming back, our plan is to open up the offense.
“Our kicker, Brett Harrison, a three-year starter, definitely likes this (new surface); kicking extra points late in the year on our old field could get very interesting.”
Tight end Eckenrode’s six catches last year ranked second to classmate Cody Schreyer on Cambria Heights’ pass receiving charts. He expects to be running patterns more than blocking this fall, and he believes the artificial surface will benefit him.
“The turf definitely will help our speed,” Eckenrode said. “With the turf everywhere (throughout the conference), it just levels the playing field.”
In more ways than one, as Eckenrode noted there won’t be little hills of mud on the field in October anymore.
If all goes according to plan, the Highlanders hope the turf will help them clean up in their final year in the LHAC.
“I think we can leave a mark this year,” Molloy said.
Just not on their uniforms.
