PATTON, Pa. – Cambria Heights senior Kadence Della Valle realized a dream five years in the making on Friday afternoon. The libero who totaled 302 digs, 51 assists and 24 aces during the 2021 season committed to playing volleyball at Mount Aloysius College.
“I didn’t really think much about it at first, but once I went to the campus and got to meet Coach (Brianna) Baker, I fell in love,” Della Valle said. “I loved the campus and the environment, and it felt just like my high school now. Just really seeing the campus, and getting the chance to play volleyball, really helped in my decision.”
A Cambria Heights graduate, Emily Henry, on the current Mount Aloysius team helped play a role in Della Valle getting a chance to continue her volleyball career. Henry talked to Baker and helped make a case for Della Valle.
Playing college volleyball has been a goal of Della Valle’s since she first started playing volleyball in seventh grade.
“It was always an idea I had in my head, but I wasn’t really sure how it would go,” Della Valle said. “Things really came into motion this year, and I think I worked really hard to be able to get this opportunity.”
Della Valle was described by her coaches as an energetic player that always uplifted her teammates. A passionate player, she would tell her teammates before every game that it’s a “beautiful day to play volleyball.”
“I always bring a lot of energy and try to put my best foot forward,” Della Valle said. “I always hustle on the court, and whatever I do, I put my entire heart into it.”
In 2021, Della Valle led the 12-6 team in digs and finished second in assists.
“Kadence has a tremendous work ethic and is an excellent teammate,” Cambria Heights volleyball coach Doug Farabaugh said. “I’m really happy for her, and she really deserves this. She’s always early to the gym and is one of the last to leave. She’s always willing to learn, and she’s a determined athlete. It was a pleasure to see her grow as an athlete and a person.”
Della Valle is the daughter of Jason Della Valle and Myra Treon, of Patton.
