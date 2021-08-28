HOMER CITY, Pa. – Ty Stockley threw for 88 yards and one touchdown while he generally kept the Homer-Center defense honest in Cambria Heights’ 23-14 victory in the Heritage Conference season opener for both schools on Friday night.
Highlanders coach Jarrod Lewis saw no difference in style of play in the Heritage Conference, which welcomed Cambria Heights after it departed the Laurel Highlands Conference.
“Football is football,” Lewis said. “We knew Homer-Center is a tough football team. They did a lot of good things tonight. We’re fortunate to come home with a victory tonight.”
Stockley’s 6-yard scoring pass to Tanner Trybus helped the Highlanders (1-0) assume an 8-0 lead in the second quarter. Trybus caught four passes for 71 yards.
“We knew it would be a tough first week. But we worked hard,” Stockley said. “We came from the Laurel Highlands, and we’re known for our physicality. And I think we brought that here today.”
Trybus also returned the second-half kickoff 81 yards to put Cambria Heights in command.
“We had a big special teams play on that kickoff return for a touchdown, which was huge,” Lewis said. “Our kids did enough tonight; and that’s good enough.”
The Wildcats also yielded a safety when punter Michael Krejocic covered a high snap that rolled into the end zone.
“You can’t give up the special teams mistakes that we did. I thought that was the difference in the game,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said.
Stockley also ran for 34 yards.
This prevented the Wildcats from keeping a laser focus on Ryan Haluska.
“The line opened up the holes and that’s what helped me run,” Stockley said.
Haluska ran for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Page noticed a leaner but still physically talented player in Haluska.
“It looked like he shed some pounds but still kept some strength,” he said. “I thought he ran faster than what I had seen.”
Collin Troup rushed for 90 yards to lead the Wildcats (0-1).
Junior quarterback Cole McAnulty completed only 4 of 20 passes for 25 yards.
The game was played on a hot and humid evening at Memorial Field. Play was delayed several times because of players suffering leg cramps.
“This weather’s tough; I don’t care who you are or what kind of shape you’re in,” Lewis said. “I think we’re in pretty good shape but this weather’s tough. This heat is brutal. We did our best to stay hydrated the best we could.”
“That always happens in these early games. Our kids battled through it,” Page said. “You do what you have to do; the next guy has to step up.”
Lewis was satisfied with the victory. Much more important steps await, however.
“Our biggest improvement in a team is always between Week 1 and Week 2,” he said. “That’ll be our focus.”
