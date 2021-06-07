LORETTO – Cambria Heights slugging junior second baseman Karli Storm's older brother, Todd, made the trip all the way from Philadelphia to watch her Highlanders' first-ever PIAA playoff game in person.
"I asked him to come in," Storm said as her big, mischievous grin progressed into laughter. "He told me not to play bad because I usually strike out when he comes and watches me play."
No worries, Todd. No worries.
Storm and the rest of the Highlanders had it under control this time from the beginning. Storm went 3-for-3 and scored twice as Heights handled its state softball postseason debut with the composure of a squad that's always playing in June, advancing to the Class 3A quarterfinals with an 8-1 win over another tournament newcomer, Bermudian Springs, on Monday afternoon at St. Francis University.
After winning its 19th game in a row and improving to 22-1 overall, Cambria Heights shouldn't have far to travel when it next takes the field for the quarterfinals on Thursday – it'll face Punxsutawney, a 4-3 first-round winner over Ellwood City, at a neutral site somewhere roughly equal distance from both schools.
The District 6 champs brought out the bats to the tune of 11 hits. Lexi Griak and Karin Adams each doubled and singled and drove in two runs. Adams' two-run two-bagger highlighted a four-run Cambria Heights bottom of the sixth that broke open a game that had become competitive after the Highlanders grabbed an early three-run advantage.
Highlander senior pitcher Paige Jones tossed a five-hitter and recorded her 200th career strikeout in the third inning.
"Just to get this deep (into the playoffs) is such a great feeling," Jones said. "It's fun. We're into the summer now. It feels like travel ball. But it's so much more important than travel ball. It's awesome. It's so cool."
Located between Carlisle and Gettysburg, Bermudian Springs (12-12) had about a 2 1/2-hour bus ride to get to the game, and, once there, the Eagles showed the kind of jitters one might expect from a team playing in interdistricts for the first time, making five errors and only managing two hits off Jones through the first six innings.
"We gave them some free bases you can't do at this point in the season," Bermudian coach Ed Kennell said. "Not taking anything away from them. They hit the ball and put it in play and made some good things happen. They had some nice hits. They had a couple bloop hits. They found some holes."
Seven Highlanders hit safely, even while facing a completely unknown pitcher.
"I feel confident because there are some top-quality pitchers that we've faced this season: the girl from Philipsburg (Karissa Taylor), the Bald Eagle girl (Maddie Peters), (Kami) Kamzik from Central Cambria. That's what's good about playing in the Laurel Highlands," Highlanders coach Drew Thomas said. "We play loose, but, when you show up, you have to be ready to go, and we were."
Heights scored a run in the first and two in the second and had the Eagles battling uphill the rest of the way.
The Highlanders loaded the bases in the bottom of the first before Bermudian Springs pitcher Tori Murren recorded an out. Murren struck out Griak, but then Maddie Bender grounded to Bermudian third baseman Hannah Metzger.
Metzger's throw home to force out Jones was in time. Catcher Maddie Stephens couldn't hang onto the ball, though, and Heights had the first run.
Heights tacked on two more when Martina White and Adams led off the second with consecutive singles. White scored when Eagles first baseman Maddie Reever pulled her foot prematurely on the throw across the diamond unsuccessfully trying to get the Highlander centerfielder breaking for home. Storm's fly to medium left plated Adams.
Storm, Griak and Bender singled consecutively to start off the Heights fifth, opening the door for Adams to perfectly place a hit into shallow left-center that just eluded Eagle outfielder Ashlynne Smith for a two-RBI double.
Griak doubled in Storm with an insurance run in the sixth.
"We really picked it up on offense," Jones said. "I've been saying the whole time our lineup is sold the whole way through."
Bermudian Springs didn't have a hit until Hannah Chenault smacked a hard grounder into left field to lead off the fourth. Chenault scored on Reever's sacrifice fly to deep center.
"We kept the poise that we had because we all stick together. We play as a team. When someone's down, we all pick them up," Storm said. "For districts, I felt more comfortable after every win. For states, I feel more nervous for myself but more comfortable in my team."
