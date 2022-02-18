PATTON, Pa. – While she had plenty of options to play at a local Division III school, Cambria Heights senior Kendall Conrad had ambitious dreams of playing volleyball in the Big Apple.
Once an offer came along from Queens College in New York City, Conrad couldn’t turn down the chance to play Division II volleyball in the big city.
With friends and family at her side, Conrad signed her National Letter of Intent Thursday to join the Queens College volleyball program.
“I’ve known for a while that I wanted to travel and play volleyball at a bigger school,” said Conrad, who plans to major in media studies with a goal of entering the film and branding industry. “I knew I was capable of going Division II, and my mind was set on doing that. It was hard to put volleyball and a big school together at first, but now that everything is in place, I’m really excited.”
Queens College competes in the East Coast Conference.
Conrad will play for a Knights team that went 4-19 in 2021 under coach Stefan Leger.
“I toured up there and really liked it,” Conrad said. “I felt really welcomed there. I know a lot of people will say I’m crazy for wanting to go to New York City, but this is what I really want to do.”
In her senior year of high school volleyball, Conrad led the 12-6 Highlanders by recording a team-high 312 kills, averaging five kills per set.
Defensively, Conrad was second on her team with 32 blocks and scooped up with 129 digs.
The 5-foot-11 senior also produced 127 service points and 29 aces.
“Kendall is such a hard worker, and I’m very happy for her for this achievement,” Cambria Heights coach Doug Farabaugh said. “She came into her senior season very focused, and she worked extremely hard to get to this point. I’m very happy for her and even more proud of her.”
A four-year letterwinner in volleyball, Conrad helped the Highlanders reach the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title game in 2019.
Conrad guided Cambria Heights back into the District 6 Class 2A playoffs in 2021, and she finished her career with 656 kills.
“I’m very grateful that I had the opportunity to play here,” she said.
Conrad joins her older sister, Olivia, as a college athlete. Olivia is a junior thrower on the St. Francis track and field team.
Conrad is the daughter of Dave and Karen Conrad, of Carrolltown.
