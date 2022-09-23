PATTON, Pa. – The Cambria Heights High School football team is on a four-game winning streak after dispatching visiting Purchase Line 28-7 in a Heritage Conference matchup on Friday night, but the Highlander players and coaches alike would tell you they still aren’t clicking they way they’d like to be.
It took Tanner Trybus’ improvisation in punt formation to jump-start Cambria Heights on the school’s homecoming and alumni night with a 21-yard run to start the second quarter. Once that happened, the defending conference champion Highlanders got to playing downhill and quickly took control of the contest.
“That fake punt is really what turned us around. That turned it around for the team. It got us all going,” said Cambria Heights senior quad-captain Joe Snedden, who was crowned homecoming royalty along with Abigail Zegden before kickoff and made a 21-yard catch for a first down in the second half. “That’s what got the train moving.”
Trybus finished with a game-high 131 yards on 14 carries, scoring on runs of 5 and 10 yards in the third quarter, and he also completed a 48-yard option pass to Logan Baker. Highlanders quarterback Ty Stockley added 93 yards on 16 rushes and found the end zone twice in the second quarter to put Cambria Heights ahead to stay.
“The first couple of drives, we made some uncharacteristic mistakes. We had some negative plays that we don’t usually have,” Highlanders coach Jarrod Lewis said. “Our boys responded. We’re close. We just need to fix up some things.”
Cambria Heights ended up with 282 yards on the ground and outgaining Purchase Line (1-4) 342-155. Cambria Heights improved to 4-1 after its season-opening defeat at Northern Cambria. The Highlanders have outscored their past three opponents 127-35.
“It feels good. We’re definitely making improvement,” Trybus said. “The score should have been greater than it was. We’ve got to stop making stupid mistakes.”
Trybus provided the spark his team needed on fourth and 3 on the first play of the second quarter when he took off for 21 yards for the Highlanders’ first first down of the game.
Stockley sneaked over from the 1 seven plays later and Junseo Deckard’s kick tied the game at seven. The Highlanders never looked back.
“We have (that fake punt) in our playbook, but we never got to use it. I saw the opportunity, I told Coach I wanted it and I took it,” Trybus said.
Missing starting quarterback John Elick with an injury and shorthanded because of a case of the stomach flu, Purchase Line didn’t make a first down between the end of the second quarter and its final possession.
“The defense played a hell of a game aside from their one drive,” said Trybus, who made three tackles for loss from his linebacker position.
Purchase Line dipped to 1-4.
“I thought we moved the ball well, just not consistent enough,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said.
Stockley had two touchdown runs in the second quarter and Trybus ran for 73 yards on eight first-half carries to give the Highlanders a 14-7 lead at the intermission.
Stockley, who had 58 yards rushing himself over the first two quarters, put the hosts ahead when he began spinning like a whirling dervish and pushing the final couple of yards on a 17-yard scoring run at the 2:55 mark of the second quarter.
Cambria Heights only ran six plays from scrimmage in the first quarter as Purchase Line endeavored to beat the Highlanders at their own game of ball-possession.
Andrew Beer cashed in the Red Dragons in the final minute of the frame when he got to the edge with a pitch and dashed down the sidelines to the end zone from the Cambria Heights 29 on a fourth-and-3 play.
Cambria Heights was outgained 86-13 in the first quarter.
“We’re progressing,” Snedden said. “We’re fixing what we need to fix.”
