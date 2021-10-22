PATTON, Pa. – Senior recognition delayed the opening kickoff by about 15 minutes, but the Cambria Heights High School football team stayed right on schedule, nonetheless.
A couple of big plays in the second quarter allowed visiting Purchase Line to hang with the undefeated Highlanders awhile before Heights running game and defense took control in a 48-14 Heritage Conference win on a cool, wet Friday night.
Quarterback Ty Stockley and halfback Tanner Hite each surpassed the 100-yard mark for Cambria Heights (9-0, 8-0 Heritage Conference) combining for 228 yards and four touchdowns as the Red Dragons keyed to contain Highlander workhorse Ryan Haluska.
Cambria Heights finished with a 365-52 advantage in rushing yardage. The Highlanders only led 20-14 late in the first half but scored four unanswered touchdowns from there, including a 10-yard run from Stockley right before the break and a 29-yarder from Hite in the third.
“We never put our head down. We just came back and fought, drove the ball down the field and kept doing that the whole game,” Highlanders senior lineman Bailey Horvath said.
Haluska came in 152 yards shy of 1,000 for the season, but Purchase Line limited him to 43. However, Stockley led Heights with 125 yards on 20 carries.
“Our line’s been doing great this year and opening holes for all the running backs to maneuver around and give it to other guys. We just have so many weapons. It helps us a lot,” Stockley said.
Hite scored on runs of 28 and 29 yards.
His second touchdown, with 8:43 left in the third quarter, was a thing of beauty, as he got outside, broke a couple of tackles, then high-stepped through another around the 5. It also was his first 100-yard performance of the year and he recovered a fumble to set up another Cambria Heights TD.
“Finally. Finally,” Hite said. “I knew they were a tough team. I give all the credit to my guys up front. They do their job, we do ours and you see the result.”
Senior wideout Mello Sanchez accounted for both touchdowns for Purchase Line (4-5, 4-4 Heritage).
“They were killing us (with the run),” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said.
“We tried it this week, but we have no way of representing what they are doing. When the quarterback fakes to the running back, that play was killing us.”
With Bellwood-Antis’ loss to Juniata Valley, Cambria Heights moved to No. 1 in the District 6 Class 2A playoff standings, but it’ll have a tough game next Saturday in the Appalachian Bowl against 8-0 Windber at Penns Manor before the postseason begins.
“We got to honor our seniors tonight,” Highlanders coach Jarrod Lewis said. “We have nine seniors and they’re a great group.
“They’ve really paved the way for our success. I couldn’t be more happy for them.”
Stockley rushed for 97 of Cambria Heights’ 178 yards in the first half. He scored twice in the second quarter – one on a sneak from inside the 1 and the other untouched on a 10-yard scamper as Haluska led the way with 1:01 left to stake the Highlanders to a 26-14 lead at the intermission.
Stockley’s steadiness managed to counter the explosiveness of Sanchez. Sanchez first made his mark less than a minute into the second quarter, picking up a bouncing kickoff at his own 14, skirting outside and bolting down the Red Dragon sideline to the end zone.
Sanchez was in the end zone again a little more than four minutes later, when he somehow managed to snare John Elick’s 8-yard slant pass even though Horvath deflected the throw at the line. Sanchez also ran under an Elick deep pass for a 51-yard gain to set up his second touchdown.
Cambria Heights struck first when scored on a 28-yard run after taking a handoff from Tanner Trybus, who had taken a handoff from Stockley. Haluska made it 14-0 on a 3-yard run after Hite’s fumble recovery at the Red Dragons 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.