LORETTO – The clasp holding attaching senior Paige Jones’ gold medal to the red, white and blue ribbon broke just moments after Coach Drew Thomas placed it around her neck.
Of course, the only reason Jones got the medal in the first place was that her spirit never broke during the game. Nor did that of her Cambria Heights softball teammates.
The Highlanders turned their first trip to the District 6 softball finals into their first District 6 softball championship, overcoming a two-run deficit, intermittent rain, a couple of missed opportunities in the latter innings and top-seeded reigning champ and multi-time titlist Bald Eagle Area, 3-2, in the Class 3A final at St. Francis University on Wednesday.
Jones doubled and scored the go-ahead run on Ari Westrick’s line single to center with one out in the top of the seventh. Then she closed it out after allowing a one-out single in the bottom of the frame by striking out the last two Eagle hitters.
It was Cambria Heights’ 18th win in a row and pushed its record to 21-1. The Highlanders will play the loser of Thursday’s District 3 championship game between Bermudian Springs and Pequea Valley in the first round of the PIAA tournament on Monday either back at St. Francis or at Mount Aloysius College.
“This is why I’m away every weekend of the summer. This is why I wake up on Saturday mornings and go to pitching practice. This is why I dedicate my life to softball, for moments like this, right here,” said Jones after holding a Bald Eagle Area team that had scored 10 or more runs nine times this season to five hits and no walks.
Jones, Westrick and Karli Storm collected two hits apiece to lead Cambria Heights at the plate.
It was appropriate that Westrick had the game-winning hit. The Highlanders didn’t have a baserunner against Bald Eagle Area pitcher Maddie Peters until Westrick and Storm laced back-to-back one-out singles to left in the fourth, igniting a rally that tied the game at two and warming up the Cambria Heights bats the rest of the way.
Westrick could have put her team ahead with two on in the fifth, but she lined out to shortstop to end the inning. Heights left the bases loaded in the sixth, and Jones’ seventh-inning double provided Westrick a chance at redemption.
“I was up two innings earlier and didn’t get to come through,” Westrick said. “I had to do it this time for my team.
“Nothing compares to this. We’d been to the playoffs twice before in my four years and didn’t make it past the first round. It feels amazing to get here and win it.”
Heights’ lack of playoff seasoning wasn’t going to hold the Highlanders back, nor was the fact that they were guaranteed a spot in the PIAA postseason regardless of Wednesday’s outcome. They were here to win.
“This was the goal when I took over the program three years ago,” Thomas said. “Once again, they dug deep and pulled together.”
Cambria Heights’ district title is the first for the Laurel Highlands Conference since Greater Johnstown and Bishop Guilfoyle won their respective classifications in 2008. The last time before that? Central Cambria won 2A in 1999.
Contrast that with Bald Eagle (17-3), which has won seven D6 championships, including in 2019 when the Eagles clipped Chestnut Ridge in the finals, 9-5. Bald Eagle coach Don Lucas thought his team had an advantage because of Cambria Heights’ postseason inexperience but it didn’t play to script.
“They had timely hitting,” Lucas said. “They put the bat on the ball and barreled up. What else can you say? They outhit us eight-to-five.”
Down 2-0 after three innings, the Highlanders cashed in on their first offensive opening in the fourth. Maddie Bender grounded a single to center, scoring courtesy runner Kadence DellaValle from second.
When Bald Eagle centerfielder Mara Hockenberry struggled to pick up the roller near the warning track on the artificial turf, Storm came all the way from first to tie it up.
Bald Eagle broke on top in the third. Marina Shawley lashed a leadoff double to the center-field fence to start things off.
After pinch-runner Kendra Uberti was bunted to third, Madison Eckley lofted a sinking liner that crossed up Heights leftfielder Karin Adams for a run-scoring double. Eckley stole second and came home on Hockenberry’s flyout to left.
The Eagles had a shot to regain the lead in the fifth, but Storm made a great play to snare first baseman Beth Kinney’s sailing throw of Makena Baney’s bunt while keeping a foot on first base for the second out. Jones then fanned Eckley, and Westrick recovered when the third strike bounced away and fired to first to complete the out, putting Cambria Heights in position to win it.
“It was so exciting to get to this point,” Jones said. “To finish it out was just the cherry on top.”
