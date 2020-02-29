CRESSON – Cambria Heights found itself in a predicament just 10 minutes into the game Friday night.
Facing No. 1 Tyrone in the District 6 Class AAA girls basketball title game at Mount Aloysius, the Highlanders trailed by double digits as the Golden Eagles’ game plan was working to perfection.
But after reconfiguring the defense in the second half and discovering its offensive touch, Cambria Heights dominated en route to the title.
With a third-quarter outbreak, the Highlanders defeated Tyrone, 49-37, to win the program’s first district title since 1983-84.
“I have chills even thinking about this,” said jubilant Cambria Heights senior Emily Henry.
“This was just incredible. I couldn’t be more proud to have played with these girls and gone as far as we have.”
It was also the first district title school-wide since boys basketball took home the district crown in 2009.
Things certainly didn’t go as planned for Cambria Heights (23-3) at the onset.
Defensive miscommunication on the Highlanders’ part allowed Tyrone (20-4) to dictate terms as it netted five 3-pointers in the first half.
Stephanie Ramsey and Shannon Shaw both converted from beyond the arc to extend the lead to eight, and a baseline jumper from Shaw propelled the Golden Eagles’ lead to double digits early in the second quarter.
“I think that we never really doubted ourselves, even when (Tyrone was) making their shots early,” senior Abby Lobick said.
“I think that we had the mentality that we could get it back.
“We knew we could make up for it.”
Cambria Heights, which missed four 3s in the first half, rekindled some of its scoring touch as the halftime buzzer neared.
Buckets from Chloe Weakland and Jade Snedden cut the deficit to three, and Weakland nearly tied the game with a shot from beyond the arc that just missed its mark at the buzzer.
With the offense finding its touch, Cambria Heights’ focus for the second half was to shut down the perimeter.
“We went back to our matchup zone,” Cambria Heights coach Amber Fees said. “That’s been our success all year. At the beginning of the game, we went to a box-and-one to try and take (Tyrone sophomore Jaida) Parker out of it, but (Tyrone) shot lights out from the outside.
“So we adjusted to our 2-3, and I think we did a great job.
“We were all hustling at that point, and that’s when we took over.”
Parker finished with only nine points.
Tyrone managed only six points in the third quarter as Chloe Weakland and the Highlanders took over.
A trey from her sister, Kirsten, sparked a 13-3 run to open the third frame.
Chloe Weakland (game-high 19 points) netted 10 points and five rebounds in the third alone, handing Heights a lead it did not relinquish.
“We just came together in the third quarter,” Chloe Weakland said. “We talked in the locker room (during halftime) about needing to come out hot and play our best basketball.”
Tyrone did clap back as the final buzzer loomed.
Ramsey and Shaw both hit 3s, but Cambria Heights could not be contained.
A conventional 3-point play from Lobick, a pair of defensive boards from Snedden and a dagger-in-the-heart jumper from Henry clinched the district crown for Cambria Heights.
“We could feel it,” Lobick said. “We looked up at the clock and saw how much time was left. We knew this was it.”
Cambria Heights now advances to the PIAA Class AAA playoffs March 6 where it will face the No. 5 seed out of District 7 at a time and site yet to be determined.
“I think we need to enjoy this win this weekend,” Chloe Weakland said. “We need to have some fun, because I think we deserve this. But after this weekend, we need to get back to work.
“There’s still a lot of basketball left to be played.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.