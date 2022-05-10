ARMAGH – A blanket finish appeared to be in the offing after eight events Tuesday at the Heritage Conference track and field championships.
Four points separated the top four schools, led by Cambria Heights, Marion Center followed with 51, Northern Cambria totaled 50 points and United checked in with 49.
The Highlanders used their depth over the final 10 events, however, and breezed to victory in the boys’ team standings at Thomas J. Madill Field.
Cambria Heights amassed 106 points, 10 better than Northern Cambria and Marion Center, and 24 clear of host United.
“All the kids showed up great today; they did a wonderful job,” Highlanders coach Jeff Koss said.
“They were the dual-meet champions in the Heritage Conference; and they continued today to work hard, compete and do their best.”
Cambria Heights’ depth revealed itself in the boys’ events as Steven Yeckley (110 and 300 hurdles) and Tanner Trybus (long jump and triple jump) captured first place.
“Things went pretty well honestly. I can’t complain,” Yeckley said. “I felt pretty good. It was really hot out, and I was starting to get drained. But mentally I was there. I was ready.”
“My best events are the long jump and triple jump, and I couldn’t have done it without the coaches and teammates who pushed me and helped me with all the support and all that,” Trybus said. “I scratched in the 100 today, which was a couple more points we could have gotten if I didn’t scratch. But in the (400 relay), we pushed ourselves for that and got ourselves some more points for the team.
“But everybody – our distance guys, our sprinters, throwers, jumpers – all those guys push themselves to accomplish what they could.”
The forecast of pleasant weather figures to be a welcome sign for the athletes who are preparing for the District 6 Championships, scheduled next week at Altoona.
“Another nice week of weather, and some hard work, and I think the forecast is going to be nice for next week,” Koss said, “So, hopefully, we’ll have a good meet and some good times and distances.”
Brock Eckenrode also prevailed in the 800 for the Highlanders.
The Colts scored a meet-best 22 points in the sprint events.
That helped them forge a tie with Marion Center, which dominated the distance events.
“I can’t really complain,” Northern Cambria coach Derek Bearer said. “We had a couple of our kids that got hurt before the meet, and I couldn’t replace them. So, a couple of points here and there and you never know.”
Bridger Blankenbicker won the pole vault for the Lions.
Logan Keith placed first in the high jump for the Colts.
Paige Burkey amassed many of Cambria Heights’ points in the girls meet. She won the triple jump and 100-meter dash.
The sophomore also ran a leg on the Highlanders’ winning 400 relay team and captured third place in the triple jump.
“I was really nervous going in because the other girls are really good, and I didn’t know how I was going to do,” Burkey said.
Berkey’s results said it definitely made her more confident that she can compete against the district’s best of the best.
“I still think there’s going to be some tough competition there,” she said.
United’s six-year reign, which included a vacant 2020 season because of COVID-19, as girls’ champions came to an end as Marion Center rolled to first place in the team standings.
Cassandra Weber finished first in the 100 and 300 hurdles for the Lions, who finished tied with Purchase Line for fifth place with 60 points.
Sarah Marshall won the 300 hurdles.
“Our kids had some (personal records). I mean, our kids ran well,” United coach Bob Penrose said. “It just shows how strong the Heritage Conference is this year. We battled the whole way through, but the Marion Center girls were tough this year, and so was River Valley.
“Hats off to them; they have great teams this year and this year just wasn’t ours.”
Penrose expects, and hopes for, additional quality competition in the conference with the addition of Portage in 2022-23. Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley, which currently does not offer track and field, will join the Heritage Conference the following season.
“That’s what we want. We want great competition, which is what the Heritage Conference is all about,” he said.
Marion Center breezed to the girls’ team championship with 125 points, 50 ahead of Cambria Heights and River Valley. Northern Cambria, led by sophomore Ella Miller (1,600), came in eighth with 36 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.