PATTON, Pa. – Fans of both No. 5 seed Cambria Heights and No. 6 Penns Valley were treated to a back-and-forth affair right off the opening jump.
The game’s largest lead was 10 points, and each side was hot from beyond the arc.
The Highlanders, though, were just too hot for the Rams as they survived the 59-56 win in front of raucous crowd at Cambria Heights High School.
“We knew they were going to be a good team,” Cambria Heights coach Eric Nagel said.
“There’s a reason they’re here. I think it was a great effort on our end to be down 10, and then battle back and get a win.”
The Rams landed the first punches as Zach Braucht buried a pair of 3-pointers for a 12-6 lead after the first quarter. Braucht lead all scorers with 20 points.
“I was so proud of the effort,” Penns Valley coach Rob Irwin said.
“Cambria Heights is a really good team. I was just proud.
“Wire to wire we battled them. A couple of bounces go our way, and the results are a little different.”
Both teams played to a second quarter stalemate, but the Highlanders got four pivotal 3-pointers to keep the deficit to 29-23 at the half. Quin Mazenko led Cambria Heights with 19 points.
“Quin’s been a great player for us this year, and throughout his career,” Nagel said. “When he gets it going, if it’s scoring, distributing the basketball, we’ve got a good chance to win.”
That helped spark Caleb Whiteford in the third, who scored 11 of his points – nine from downtown – as part of a 23-9 outburst. Carter Lamb helped cap the frame off with a floater, which helped give the Highlanders a 46-38 advantage after three.
“We got the ball moving a little bit better than we did in the first half where we were getting touches to Bernie (Whiteford) in the post,” Nagel said. “They were doubling him, and when he got it, we got a swing to the high post or kick over top, and then we found Caleb (Whiteford) open for the 3.”
Caleb Whiteford scored 16 points, while Bernie Whiteford contributed 10.
The Rams didn’t go away easily as Braucht scored 10 of his points including on a putback with under two minutes to go.
“This group of kids deserves it,” Nagel said. “These seniors, they’ve worked since elementary school up. They’re always so humble with a win. If we get it where we win, they’re happy.”
Cambria Heights will now shift its focus to the loser between District 7 finalists Shady Side Academy and Avonworth, who will play on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.