PATTON – Things were looking bleak for the Cambria Heights boys basketball team with just a few minutes remaining Tuesday night.
Facing Philipsburg-Osceola in the District 6 Class AAA first round, the Mounties had Cambria Heights rattled and held a two-possession lead as the final buzzer drew near.
But after drawing two charging fouls and exploding for a late 16-5 run, the Highlanders dug deep and grinded out a 60-49 victory.
“We had to buckle down,” said Cambria Heights junior Preston Lamb, who posted a game-high 20 points. It was Heights’ first playoff win since 2015.
“Once we started playing together, we ended up playing really well. We started rebounding, we were crashing the boards.
“We did what we had to do.”
With just over 3 minutes on the clock, Philipsburg-Osceola (10-13) held a slim lead and was properly executing the trap.
Following a dunk from junior Ryan Whitehead, the Mounties were rolling as the game looked to be slipping away from Cambria Heights (11-12).
A pair of Mountie fouls, however, quickly shifted the tides in Cambria Heights’ direction.
The Mounties (10-13) committed two charging calls to negate back-to-back possessions, and a pair of buckets from Preston Lamb sparked a late-game run.
“We definitely showed our youth in the playoffs,” said Philipsburg-Osceola coach Matthew Curtis, whose Mounties made their first playoff appearance in 12 years.
“We weren’t executing down the stretch.
“That’s been a problem of ours all year.”
A resounding trey from Cambria Heights senior Adam Link with just 2:10 remaining spread the lead to six, and the Highlanders were able to chew off much of the remaining clock.
“(Link) hit that big 3 to put us up one, and we hit another one on the next possession. That was big for us,” Cambria Heights coach Eric Nagel said. “It was a big team win for us. From the guys on our bench to our starters, everyone contributed.”
Facing the trap out of the half-court set, the Highlanders couldn’t find the flow of the game and committed several turnovers, especially in the first half.
Philipsburg-Osceola endured an 8-2 run to close out the first half, though Cambria Heights did clap back with a 3-pointer from Luke Lamb (14 points) to keep it within a two-possession game.
“We had to play team ball. We were really passing the ball around well,” Luke Lamb said.
“Even though (Philipsburg was) pressing hard on us, we were still passing the ball well.”
But as the game reached its climax, Philipsburg-Osceola shied away from the trap and didn’t attack the ball like it did for the first three quarters.
As a result, Cambria Heights was able to dictate the pace of the game.
An uncontested layup from Quin Mazenko extended the Cambria Heights lead to double digits, and the Highlanders also converted 6 of 7 shots from the charity stripe to close out the game.
“We started looking for the open man in the second half,” Farabaugh said. “It wasn’t about one person getting a shot, it was about the open guy and getting it to him.”
Heights now prepares for a date with No. 1 Ligonier Valley on Friday.
“If we can keep this energy up, I think we’re going to be fine,” Preston Lamb said. “We’re just going to watch some film, see what’s working, see what’s not and evaluate from there.
“We’ll be ready.”
